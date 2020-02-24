Celebrate the revolutionary creative genius of Beethoven with the Vancouver Island Symphony

Two hunder and fifty years after his birth, Beethoven still stands as one of the greatest creative minds in history; his revolutionary Eroica Symphony ushered classical music into a new era, while the Triple Concerto remains one of the only examples of its kind.

Iconic Beethoven with the Vancouver Island Symphony at the Tidemark Theatre on March 13 features all facets of Beethoven – strength and power, but also elegance, nostalgia, clarity and most of all – pure joy.

Under the artistic direction of noted conductor, Pierre Simard, the Vancouver Island Symphony is a professional Canadian orchestra – one of only two on Vancouver Island. Celebrating its 25th Anniversary in 2019-2020, the VIS presents an annual season of world-class orchestral performances at the beautiful harbour setting of Nanaimo’s Port Theatre. In addition, the VIS performs three one-hour concerts, Symphony at the Sid at the Sid Williams Theatre in Courtenay and a series of two concerts at Campbell River’s Tidemark Theatre.

Concert Programme – Conductor, Pierre Simard:

• BEETHOVEN Namensfeier (Name-Day) Overture, op. 115

• BEETHOVEN Concerto for Violin, Cello and Piano in C major op. 56

• BEETHOVEN Symphony no. 3 (Eroica) in E-flat major, op. 55

Sponsored by the Campbell River Mirror, 99.7 2Day FM and What’s On Digest, the Tidemark Theatre proudly presents, Iconic Beethoven with the Vancouver Island Symphony at the Tidemark Theatre on March 13th. Please join us in the theatre for a pre-concert chat at 6:30pm! Tickets are $43 for Members and $48 for Non-Members (+applicable taxes and fees) and can be purchased at the Box Office Tuesday through Thursday between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets are also available online: tidemarktheatre.com OR 287.PINK.

