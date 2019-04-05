Campbell River product Carter Johnson will be performing in Campbell River Friday, April 12 for perhaps the last time in a long while prior to his move to the eastern U.S. Photo by Michelle Doherty

Carter Johnson returns to Campbell River after ‘most successful year yet’

Perhaps last time to see hometown product perform before moving to the eastern U.S.

For the first time in two years, renowned concert pianist Carter Johnson will be returning to Campbell River to present a solo piano recital.

A native of Campbell River, Johnson has spent the last few years focused on performances of chamber music, but he finally feels that he has prepared a solo program worthy of presentation. On the program are three works by Bach, Schumann, and Prokofiev – described respectively by Johnson as “majestic,” “sensuous,” and “frightening.” As Johnson is relocating to the eastern USA in the fall, this may be the last chance to hear him as a soloist in Campbell River for many years.

Johnson returns to the Island after perhaps his most successful year yet – since last summer, he has won top prize in two of Canada’s most prestigious competitions, winning both first prize in the CMC Stepping Stone Competition and grand prize in the OSM Manulife Competition, for a total of $26,000 and numerous international concert engagements. He also was a prizewinner in the New York International Piano Competition, performed for the first time in Germany, and made his solo debut with the Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal. Engagements in the coming summer include performances in Ottawa, Montréal, and a tour in Mexico.

The recital is on Friday, April 12 at 7:30 p.m., at Trinity Presbyterian Church (145 Simms Rd). Tickets are $25 and can be reserved by submitting a message at www.carterjohnsonpiano.com or emailing carterjohnson1@hotmail.ca. Tickets are also available at the door.

