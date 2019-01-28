Carrie Bradshaw, ‘The Dude’ to star in Super Bowl commercial

“Pour It Forward” campaign ad will raise money for clean water

Sarah Jessica Parker and Jeff Bridges are bringing a couple of famed characters back to life for a charity in a new Super Bowl commercial.

Parker will reprise her “Sex and the City” Carrie Bradshaw role and Bridges will appear as “The Dude” in a Stella Artois commercial to raise money to combat water shortage. The 45-second ad launches Monday and will be televised during Super Bowl 53 on Feb. 3.

“There will be a lot of men drinking during the Super Bowl, so why not buy some beer that’ll do some good for the planet and the world,” Bridges said in an interview with The Associated Press before shooting the ad.

The “Pour It Forward” campaign is an initiative between the beer brand and Water.org, co-founded by actor Matt Damon. Both will donate between one to 12 months of clean water to someone in an underdeveloped country based on the amount of Stella Artois packs bought.

Bridges said there’s a “tremendous need” for the initiative, while Parker called the campaign an “important and potentially impactful effort.”

Parker starred as the fashionable Bradshaw on the hit television series “Sex in the City.” Bridges is known as the nonchalant, knit-sweater-wearing character Jeffrey “The Dude” from the cult classic film “The Big Lebowski.”

Parker said she and Bridges enjoyed having their characters meet up.

In the commercial, the two separately order the beer instead of their favourite drink and end up sitting next to each other. Bradshaw prefers a Cosmopolitan cocktail, while The Dude’s usual is a White Russian cocktail.

“I really like the way they created this world,” said Parker, who said she doesn’t expect to play Bradshaw in “Sex and the City” anytime soon. “It’s allowing this sort of a familiarity. People associate those characters without us literally playing them.”

Jonathan Landrum Jr., The Associated Press

