Carihi streaming beloved Hans Christian Anderson tale, The Little Mermaid

Benji Bridle is Prince Eric, Madison Knight is Ariel, Rose Gibson is Flounder and Samantha Tucker is Sebastian in Carihi Musical theatre’s production of the Little Mermaid which will be streamed online June 1-5, and June 10-12. Photo contributed

Carihi Musical Theatre will be streaming “The Little Mermaid” online June 1-5, and June 10-12.

The Little Mermaid is based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories and the classic animated film, Disney’s The Little Mermaid, is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages.

With music by eight-time Academy Award winner, Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater and a compelling book by Doug Wright, this fishy fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs, including “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl” and “Part of Your World.” Great for all ages and sure to entertain!

Cast, crew and staff wore masks during the rehearsal and filming process and followed COVID-19 protocol.

To get tickets, go to this link: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/52610

