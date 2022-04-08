Carihi production of Matilda takes to the stage

There’s still time to take in Carihi’s production of Matilda. Closing night is Friday, April 9. Show time is 7 p.m. and there is a matinee on Friday at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at Carihi office for $15. Photo submitted

There’s still time to take in Carihi’s production of Matilda. It plays tonight (Thursday, April 8) and closes Friday, April 9. Show time is 7 p.m. There is a matinee on Friday at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at Carihi office for $15.

Matilda is a musical based on the 1988 children’s novel by Roald Dahl. The play focuses on a girl with the power of telekinesis who overcomes obstacles in her life and helps her teacher reclaim her life.

In Carihi’s production, Matilda is played by Rose Gibson, and Miss Honey is played by Katie Revoy.

