Carihi play takes top honours at North Island Regional Drama Festival

Carihi’s production of The 146 Point Flame came out on top at the North Island Regional Drama Festival Nov. 21-23 in Comox. The play is about the Triangle Shirt Waist Factory fire of 1911 in New York’s Greenwich Village, and featured a cast of 21 students, and a crew of four. Photo contributed

Carihi Theatre Department participated in the North Island Regional Drama Festival on Nov. 21-23 and was chosen as the top play by adjudicator Scott Bellis.

The festival was held at Highland Secondary in Comox, and welcomed schools from Port Hardy, Campbell River, Courtenay/Comox and Nanaimo. Nine different plays performed over the three nights, and Carihi’s play The 146 Point Flame came out on top. The play is about the Triangle Shirt Waist Factory fire of 1911, in New York’s Greenwich Village, and featured a cast of 21 students, and a crew of four.

Along with the win, they were given awards for Outstanding Acting by Phoenix Giroux, Outstanding Technical Operation by Jake Aune and Dana Smith, Outstanding Supporting Ensemble, and Outstanding Direction and Theatrical Execution in Story Telling by Christine Knight and Company.

The cast and crew will also be performing at the National Theatre School Provincial Drama Festival, at Douglas College in New Westminster this April.

