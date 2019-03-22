Carihi’s Musical “James and the Giant Peach” opens Wednesday, April 10 and runs until Saturday, April 13.

Carihi opens musical James and the Giant Peach on April 10

After James grows a giant peach, he goes on what can only be called an adventure

Carihi’s Musical “James and the Giant Peach” opens Wednesday, April 10 and runs until Saturday, April 13.

Roald Dahl’s famous kid’s book has been set to music, and features all the crazy creatures from the well-known story.

James, after being orphaned, goes to live with his atrocious aunts Spiker and Sponge, and through an odd meeting with a mysterious magical man named Lahdalord , he manages to grow a giant peach. What happens after that can only be called an adventure…one that includes giant bugs, an ocean voyage, seagulls, sharks and a trip to New York City.

This show is family-friendly and sure to please everyone. The music is written by Tony-award winning composers Benji Pasek and Justin Paul, and is catchy and fun…and suits the mood of the show perfectly.

Don’t miss this colourful, exciting show! Tickets will go on sale again, at Carihi, on April 1.

Previous story
Words on Water adds another chapter

Just Posted

City still fighting for long-term plan for Snowden

Another letter from the province without ‘tangible response’ spurs mayor to request in-person meeting

Willow Point Summer Market back for third go-round

Now accepting applications for ‘anything and everything,’ but specifically in need of entertainers

Carihi fly fishers earn invite to National Championship

10 students will travel to Maple Ridge next month, but they need your help to get there

Storm sweeps Saanich in semifinals

Despite starting well after the other semi-final series, the Storm now has to wait….

CF movie hits home pretty closely to me

Campbell River woman offers perspective on Hollywood’s Five Feet Apart

Truck driver in fatal Broncos crash sentenced to eight years

Judge Inez Cardinal told court in Melfort, Sask., that Sidhu’s remorse and guilty plea were mitigating factors

B.C. fire department offers tips to keep your home safe during wildfire season

With wildfire season getting closer, the Penticton Fire Dept. offer tips to keep your home safe

Fierce feline spotted as ‘aggressor’ in face off with coyote in B.C. backyard

North Vancouver resident Norm Lee captures orange cat versus coyote in backyard showdown

Wilson-Raybould to reveal more details, documents on SNC-Lavalin affair

Former attorney general has written to the House of Commons justice committee

Anti-discrimination group wants to map offenders with cross-Canada hate atlas

Morgane Oger Foundation issues call for volunteers to help build Canadian Atlas of Populist Extremism

Dump truck driver hurt after highway crash on Vancouver Island

One man airlifted to hospital after collision between dump truck and pickup Friday in Ladysmith

Vancouver Island council removes breed-specific clauses from animal bylaw

Breed-specific legislation to be scrapped

Kater to launch ridesharing service in Vancouver by end of month

The Surrey-based company got its permits from the Vancouver Taxi Association

Saanich Police arrest suspended driver with laminated paper licence plates

Fake plates crafted of laminated paper

Most Read