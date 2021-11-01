Canadian music icon Colin James happy to be on the road again after COVID lockdowns and restrictions

Juno Award winner Colin James returns to Vancouver Island, and takes the Tidemark Theatre stage for a sold out show on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.
James won’t be alone, however, and will perform alongside Steve Marriner and Anders Drerup. Both multi-instrumentalists, Marriner has played on James’s last three albums, but Drerup is new to the trio and will be playing with them for the first time.
Drerup, James said, who was originally from Ottawa and now lives in Austin, Texas, was actually a contestant on the public audition TV reality show The Voice, in 2020.
As James said, attendees to the Tidemark show can expect to see “three musicians who are just happy to be playing again.”
“The shows we do are a lot of fun. I love them because they give you a chance to play a wider sweep of material than you sometimes can with the bigger band, in its tonality and its mood,” he said.
In more intimate shows like this, he appreciates being able to explain the songs a bit more than he normally would and can provide a bit of banter on stage.
Being back on the road will be cathartic for the trio as they’ll be able to play together for more than one night in a row.
Campbell River attendees can expect to hear an array of songs during the show, as they won’t be solely focused on his new album, Open Road, which drops just days before on Nov. 5.
Campbell RiverLive music