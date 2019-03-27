Canada’s bluegrass band to watch coming Merville Hall

The Slocan Ramblers will be rocking the Big Yellow Merville hall with a bluegrass concert extraordinaire on Saturday, April 6.

The Slocan Ramblers will be rocking the Big Yellow Merville hall with a bluegrass concert extraordinaire on Saturday, April 6.

The Slocans, as 2019 Juno Award Nominees, are Canada’s bluegrass band to watch. They are creative and dynamic musicians, and have become a leading light of today’s acoustic music scene. With a reputation for energetic live shows, you’ll soon be saying “hello” to your new favourite band.

On their much-anticipated new album, Queen City Jubilee (2019 Juno Award Nominee for Traditional Roots Album of the Year), the Slocans showcase their unique blend of bluegrass, old-time and folk with deep song-writing, lightning fast instrumentals and sawdust-thick vocals. With their trademark raucous energy, this new album presents The Slocan Ramblers at the top of their game – writing and playing tunes to keep you up all night.

Folks are excited that this hot band has come to the central Island which is, itself, a bubbling cauldron of amazing musical talent. Take it from Tom Power, the host of CBC’s celebrated music show, “q”. “The Slocan Ramblers put on one of the most vibrant shows of acoustic music I’ve seen in some time. It’s rare for Canadians (especially young Canadians) to play this music with such authority, passion and yet ability for experimentation. Chops galore, and a handsome bunch of fellas.” Their music is, indeed, “smokin’ bluegrass!”

On Saturday, April 6, the huge, stud encrusted oak doors of the Big Yellow Merville hall swing open at 7 p.m. for a 7:30 show. For more background, check them out at slocanramblers.com. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for youths at Long & McQuade, Courtenay and Blue Heron, Comox. There will be tickets at the door, too. FMI and to reserve tickets, 250-339-4249 and seabankmars@shaw.ca.

