Canada’s Ballet Jörgen Returns to the Tidemark with Creations in Isolation

“Working virtually with Canada’s Ballet Jörgen’s dancers was such an uplifting experience. It doesn’t matter if they are rehearsing in their living room or dance studio these artists are so positive and happy to be dancing. COVID gave us many challenges, especially in the dance world, but I feel in some ways it has raised our spirits higher and showed us how important it is to keep creating and dancing in this difficult time.” – Hanna Kiel, CBJ Resident Choreographer

The Tidemark Theatre will see the return of Canada’s Ballet Jörgen this fall, with a special presentation of Creations in Isolation on Oct. 6.

Creations in Isolation showcases excerpts from major classical ballets such as Romeo & Juliet and The Nutcracker along with contemporary creations by Ontario choreographers. Excerpts from the company’s smash hit Anne of Green Gables – The Ballet® will also be on the program.

Creation for many of these new works began with the dancers and choreographers working virtually over video calls from their homes, which inspired the name of the program, Creations in Isolation. While the COVID-19 pandemic has created many challenges, it has also sparked new artistic approaches, bringing the creativity of the dancers and choreographers to the forefront and opening the door for a range of new ideas and original ballets.

Canada’s Ballet Jörgen is Canada’s fifth largest ballet company and the nation’s only major ballet company with a repertoire consisting exclusively of original works. It was founded in 1987 by Susan Bodie and Bengt Jörgen and is based in Toronto, Ontario. The company also has hubs in Ottawa, Hamilton, Kitchener-Waterloo, and Halifax. Many of Canada’s Ballet Jörgen ballets have earned national and international recognition propelling the company to the forefront of the North American dance scene.

Since its inception, Ballet Jörgen has exclusively danced works created for the company by Canadian and Canada based choreographers. Over the last 33 years, they have produced a total of 259 original creations by 92 choreographers, and all works being presented in Creations in Isolation were created exclusively for the Company.

Sponsored by the BC Touring Council, Campbell River Mirror and the What’s On Digest, the Tidemark Theatre presents, Creations in Isolation on Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 7:30 p.m. In person tickets for member are $32, In person tickets for non members are $37 , alternately, live stream tickets are $15 (+ applicable taxes and fees) and can be purchased through our virtual Box Office (250.287.PINK) Tuesday through Thursday between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets are also available anytime online via: tidemarktheatre.com

