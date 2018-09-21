Nigel Nikolaisen (aka Gibby Nik) takes a break from setting up his next class at Northwest Shito-Kai Karate in Willow Point to play a tune. He’s currently working on the second of three albums he’ll release through Risque Disque Records. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River’s Gibby Nik is all about making a connection

Local musician currently working on his second of three albums with Risque Disque Records

Anyone who frequents a pub or restaurant in Campbell River that features live music on a regular basis will likely be familiar with Gibby Nik.

He’s one of the stalwarts of the local music scene, performing a perfect mix of cover songs and his own originals around town for the last decade or so with a sometimes emotional and haunting, sometimes joyous and explosive voice that turns heads and pulls focus.

If you’ve seen him perform, this isn’t news to you.

But maybe you aren’t aware that Nigel Nikolaisen, aka Gibby Nik, is also the owner/operator/head sensei of Northwest Shito-Kai Karate in Willow Point.

For Nikolaisen, music and martial arts are inseparable.

“They’re both really important, integral creative outlets for me,” he says. “I use them in different ways to make me who I am.”

But it wasn’t always that way. He actually started getting into music pretty late, relatively speaking.

“I used to think music and playing guitar and stuff was for dorks,” he says with a laugh. “I was actually kind of a jerk through high school. I was all about karate and athletics, but then one day my dad bought my sister a guitar. She didn’t take to it, really, but one of her friends was over one day and she played, I think it was ‘Time of Your Life’ by Green Day, which was one of the biggest tunes at the time, and I was just blown away. I was, like, ‘how’d you do that?!’”

That friend of his sister showed him how to read tablature – a musical notation that shows instrument fingering, for those not musically-inclined – and the rest, as they say, is history.

“All of a sudden I got the bug,” he says. “Then one day I thought, maybe this would get me some female attention, you know? And it did! And then I thought maybe I could play a show one day. And I did that! Then I thought maybe I could record my own songs one day. And now I have an independent contract and I have three records I get to make – well, two more.”

Check out Mike’s quick jam with Nikolaisen in his dojo in Willow Point

It certainly hasn’t always been a smooth ride, however.

“I’ve lost sight and petered off at times,” he admits. “I almost quit altogether – more than once – but you just pull yourself out of the muck. Honestly, that’s where some of the best music comes from, too. Deep self-analyzing words come out and it somehow gives you the ability to connect.”

And that’s what’s most important, he says. If you’re writing songs, and playing songs, and not resonating with people, then why bother?

“It’s all about connection,” he says. “If I can play a song that I wrote and I’m proud of and have even just one person in an entire crowd connect to it, that’s the only reason I do it. Everything else is a bonus. I don’t really see a point in doing it if it’s not going to connect with someone.”

That’s something he’s hoping the second of his three-album deal with Risque Disque Records will do.

There’s no projected release date for that album, but he says he’s hoping to get into the studio to start recording it next month. One thing that’s certain is that it won’t sound much like his first album, 2014’s Dog Daze.

“I’m definitely not that same guy. That was 2014 Nigel. It was a bit too sugary bubblegum vanilla, looking back on it. Maybe I shouldn’t say that about myself, but I guess I just know where I want to go, and it’s not there.”

Maybe that’s why the next album’s title is Reflection.

You don’t have to wait for that release, though. You can catch Gibby Nik at SoCal Restaurant and Lounge down in Willow Point on Friday, Oct. 5. He’s basically on the permanent monthly rotation down there these days.

You can also follow him on Facebook and Instagram (both @gibbynik) for updates on where and when you can catch him live, as well as periodic videos of him playing songs he’s working on, feeling nostalgic about, or just songs he enjoys and thinks you will, too.

Previous story
‘Little Feet’ book documents B.C. woman’s horrific 2001 accident

Just Posted

Green Party MLA urges support for proportional representation

Sonia Furstenau speaks in Campbell River at community forum

Campbell River’s Gibby Nik is all about making a connection

Local musician currently working on his second of three albums with Risque Disque Records

Local talent glad to be playing on home ice for Campbell River Storm

This year’s roster includes three players from Campbell River

Bear makes midnight front porch visit in Campbell River

A black bear paid a Campbell River family a midnight visit last… Continue reading

Campbell River rallies around Jonah Shankar

Community has raised more than $100,000 for his treatment in a few weeks

Bear makes midnight front porch visit in Campbell River

A black bear paid a Campbell River family a midnight visit last… Continue reading

Feds launching review of oil tanker traffic in bid to renew pipeline approval

The feds have ordered the National Energy Board to bring recommendations on whether pipeline expansion should proceed

Horvat leads Canucks to 4-3 shootout victory over Kings

Vancouver dumps L.A. in NHL pre-season contest

Update: Search called off for missing plane between Edmonton and Chilliwack

Search efforts were concentrated along the Highway 5 corridor between Valemount and Kamloops

Why Whistler for ski jumping in 2026? Calgary proposal gets pushback

Calgary 2026 proposes re-using the 2010 ski jumping venue Whistler for that sport and nordic

Despite progress, threat of 232 tariffs dominates NAFTA negotiations

Any deal is seen to require congressional approval before Dec. 1 to survive new Mexican government

VIDEO: Hundreds line highway as family brings home body of B.C. teen

Northern B.C. showed their support by lining Hwy 16 as Jessica Patrick’s body returned to Smithers.

B.C. MP Todd Doherty receives award for saving man who collapsed on a plane

Conservative MP was flying from Vancouver to Prince George, B.C., in June last year

Alleged border jumper from Oregon facing 2 charges after police chase in B.C.

Colin Patrick Wilson charged with dangerous operation of motor vehicle, flight from a peace officer

Most Read