Campbell River’s Comedy Night featured laughs and crashes

It was a packed house in the downtown core of Campbell River on Wednesday, July 26, as the City of Campbell River and the Tidemark Theatre presented the first ever Comedy Night, which took place in front of the theatre on Shopper’s Row.
It was the second event in the summer long “CR: Live Streets” series.
Seven acts performed, with punchlines having various tones and themes, including equal parts satire, observational and topical comedy. It was headlined by Dan Duvall, Elyott Ryan and Katie Ellen Humphries.
With Campbell River Mayor Kermit Dahl among the attendees, the festivities got off to an offbeat beginning as the wooden spider sculpture fell from the wall beside the Tidemark Theatre midway through the opening act, transgender comic Pattie Savard.
“No casualties? Good. I had NOTHING to do with that!,” said Savard to the crowd.
