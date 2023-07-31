Campbell River’s Comedy Night featured laughs and crashes

An old adage during live performance is to “Knock ‘em dead” for good luck. However, only a spider which fell from the side of the Tidemark Theatre, seemed to be dead during Campbell River’s first ever Comedy Night June 26. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror Transgender comic Patty Savard opened the festivities for the Campbell River’s first Comedy night in Shopper’s Row. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror Asexual comic Brett McCrindle spoke about work experiences in landscaping, and the pros vs cons of having the sun as a roommate. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror CR: Live Street’s comedy night was a homecoming for performer Jason Martin. Martin grew up in Campbell River in the 1980s. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror Cumberland based Corwin Fox sang about songs centred around sex, consent and societal issues during his musical number. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror. Katie Ellen Humphries, who is a regular contributor on the CBC series ‘The Debaters’, anchored MC duties for the headliners on July 26. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror. Elyott Ryan spoke to the audience about the possibility of house affordability during his set at CR: Live Street’s Comedy Night July 26. Ryan will be showcased at the Nanaimo Fringe Festival on Aug. 11. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror Dan Duvall, whose career began with quips on Twitter in 2009, spoke about possibilities ranging from the absurdity of A.I., to places around the globe where his comedy career has taken him. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror

It was a packed house in the downtown core of Campbell River on Wednesday, July 26, as the City of Campbell River and the Tidemark Theatre presented the first ever Comedy Night, which took place in front of the theatre on Shopper’s Row.

It was the second event in the summer long “CR: Live Streets” series.

Seven acts performed, with punchlines having various tones and themes, including equal parts satire, observational and topical comedy. It was headlined by Dan Duvall, Elyott Ryan and Katie Ellen Humphries.

With Campbell River Mayor Kermit Dahl among the attendees, the festivities got off to an offbeat beginning as the wooden spider sculpture fell from the wall beside the Tidemark Theatre midway through the opening act, transgender comic Pattie Savard.

“No casualties? Good. I had NOTHING to do with that!,” said Savard to the crowd.

A contractor by trade, Savard then remarked, “Who makes shelves out of 2×4’s? probably the guys who made that spider.”

Following Savard were Nanaimo’s Brett McCrindle, and Jason Martin. An asexual comic, McCrindle spoke about his experiences with his day job, which is in landscaping.

“It’s fine, but sometimes the toxic masculinity creeps in,” said McCrindle when speaking about a story regarding him and a co-worker beating the heat. “We had to get some sunscreen on our backs. To accomplish this, my co-worker couldn’t take the idea of touching my back. So we came up with the idea of putting sunscreen on my back, you put on sunscreen on yours. We’ll do a 180, and rub the sunscreen on one another’s back with our backs,” said McCrindle, joking “backs are for the boys!”

Martin is a performer who resides in Vancouver, but grew up in Campbell River in the 1980s.

”We didn’t have a boulangerie, but we did have annual trips to the fish hatchery,” Martin said to the laughter of the crowd as he described local business Freyja on Shopper’s Row.

After an intermission, Corwin Fox stole the show. The Cumberland based musician sang songs centered on themes such as sex, consent and societal issues. Even as a heckler threw a rock and tried to storm the stage at the end of his performance, Fox kept his cool.

“What did I do?,” said Fox as the heckler was escorted away by security. “I’m just trying to joke around a little bit. These songs are in jest. I’m trying to make an ass of myself and not anyone else.”

The headliners, led by Humphries, were next. Humphries, who is a regular on CBC Radio’s The Debaters, spoke about the staples of stand-up comedy in order for it to work.

“One of the essentials: a brick wall,” Humphries said describing the sheet that had a brick pattern at the back of the stage. “You cannot have a stand-up comedy without a wall.”

Next up was Ryan, who will be showcased during the Nanaimo Fringe Festival on Aug. 11. He spoke of how the crime rates may actually lead to house affordability.

“I read an article that said that Victoria had its highest crime rate of all time,” said Ryan to the crowd, saying afterward jokingly: “My friend said that’s awful. I said ‘no dude, that’s amazing. we need to get those numbers higher.’ I’m this close to moving to Tahsis! I don’t know where it is, but it has houses I can afford.”

To finish off the evening, Duvall took the stage. Duvall’s journey in stand-up began when he started tweeting quips and one-liners on Twitter in 2009. He has headlined the Just for Laughs (JFL) Northwest festival in Vanouver. He asked the crowd about the possibility of being a billionaire, and what he would do with that kind of money.

“If you won a southern U.S. Powerball Lottery, would you quit your job?,” he asked the crowd to cheers. “Here’s the thing: that’s not what you do. If you win, you don’t quit. You get more jobs and get fired from them for funny reasons! It would be the best day of my life, but the worst day of my grocery store manager’s life!”

He also spoke about the emergence of Artificial Intelligence, saying “we’re too stupid to have A.I. If you don’t believe me, we hunt ducks with guns when they’ll walk right up to when you have bread.”

He also quipped about his personal journey to sobriety, which he told the audience began five and a half years ago on June 21.

“I love being sober. I quit things I didn’t realize I needed to quit. I don’t even shop at 7-Eleven anymore,” said Duvall. “It turns out, once you get sober, you don’t need things from there.”

