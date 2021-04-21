Alex Witcombe of Drifted Creations works in the newly-opened Walter Morgan Studio on a new work during the first Art & Earth Festival. This year’s festival will look very different. Mirror File Photo

Alex Witcombe of Drifted Creations works in the newly-opened Walter Morgan Studio on a new work during the first Art & Earth Festival. This year’s festival will look very different. Mirror File Photo

Campbell River’s annual Art+Earth Festival sees major changes in third year

‘In a sense, we’re re-defining what a festival can be,’ says organizer Ken Blackburn

When you hear the word “festival,” you likely don’t picture a series of events happening over the course of six months.

But that’s exactly how Campbell River’s Art+Earth Festival is moving forward. According to organizer Ken Blackburn, with seemingly everything else in the world having changed dramatically over the past year, it seemed like a good time to re-imagine the still-young festival, as well.

Instead of having all of the festival’s events clustered over one weekend in September centred on World Rivers Day and ending with the annual Fall Festival at Haig Brown House, this year’s “festival” has already started.

“In a sense, we’re re-defining what a festival can be,” Blackburn says. “When we hear the terms ‘festival’ we think of a thing that has precise dates to it and runs over the course of maybe two or three days, and for the last two years – we’re only going into our third year – that’s the model we’ve gone with.”

RELATED: First Art & Earth Festival an experiment gone terribly, terribly right

This year, however, the people and organizations involved wanted to “think outside that box,” Blackburn says.

“This event is about the environment and using the arts as a framework under which to look at the environment,” he says. “Well, the environment doesn’t live under a three-day cycle in the fall. So the idea was to think about how this festival could be more integrated into community life and extended out over a longer period of time?”

By having periodic events spread out over the course of six months or so, Blackburn says, more people can engage with the event in more ways. It can still “culminate at the Haig-Brown House in the fall,” he says, but it provides more opportunities overall for people, organizations and businesses to get involved.

“It gives people a roster of things they can get involved in over the course of the spring, summer or fall,” Blackburn says. “And it also lets multiple partners plug into the festival around whatever their own cycle is.”

Past festivals haven’t been able to include the aquarium, for example, because their season is over before World Rivers Day weekend.

“This way, all of the partners who want to be involved, whether it’s local non-profits like the Tidemark, Rivercity Players, the aquarium, the museum, Greenways, or whoever, can plan something for the festival around whatever else they’ve already got planned, rather than forcing the festival into their agenda or not being able to participate at all.”

RELATED: Art & Earth experiments with technology for sophomore year

It also allows for local businesses to get plugged in.

“If you want to do something with your employees and its got a tie-in with art and the environment, we can roll it up under the festival’s umbrella and help you out,” Blackburn says. “We’ve received some grant money for this thing, so let’s spread it around and help more people get involved!”

The “festival” agenda is slowly starting to get populated online at www.artandearthfestival.ca, they are constantly updating their Facebook page (@crartandearthfestival) as events are added and looking for more organizations and businesses who want to get involved, so get in touch though either of those sites or by calling Blackburn at 250-923-0213.

But if this plan works out, will they have to change the name? Will people understand that the “festival” isn’t really “a festival” in the way they understand that term?

“Is the word ‘festival’ the most appropriate word for it now that we’re looking at something that’s six months long?” Blackburn asks. “I don’t know. But I think celebrating the environment shouldn’t necessarily be something we only do once or twice a year anyway. Maybe that’s part of what’s gotten us to the place we’re in right now.”


miked@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Arts and cultureCampbell RiverFestival

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Playland at PNE scheduled to reopen this May to masked customers

Just Posted

Ian Baikie is one of the forces behind the Hama?Elas Community Kitchen in downtown Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
Food security a basic necessity

To Ian Baikie, helping solve Campbell River’s food insecurity problem is about… Continue reading

Alex Witcombe of Drifted Creations works in the newly-opened Walter Morgan Studio on a new work during the first Art & Earth Festival. This year’s festival will look very different. Mirror File Photo
Campbell River’s annual Art+Earth Festival sees major changes in third year

‘In a sense, we’re re-defining what a festival can be,’ says organizer Ken Blackburn

With the full build-out of its 477 Hilchey Road development almost complete, Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North is setting its sights on its next batch of housing: right next door. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror
Habitat’s third Hilchey build heads to Public Hearing

At least one councilor has expressed concerns about the potentially-increased density of the project

From left are Campbell River Food Bank volunteers Darlane Davis, Pat Carville and Donnie Earles. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror.
Keeping food out of the landfill just might save the planet

Food waste is a large contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, and it doesn’t have to be

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson outlines the province’s three-year budget in Victoria, April 20, 2021. (B.C. government video)
B.C. deficit to grow by $19 billion for COVID-19 recovery spending

Pandemic-year deficit $5 billion lower than forecast

A large crowd protested against COVID-19 measures at Sunset Beach in Vancouver on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Snapchat)
VIDEO: Large, police-patrolled crowds gather at Vancouver beach for COVID protests

Vancouver police said they patrolled the area and monitored all gatherings

FILE – The Instagram app is shown on an iPhone in Toronto on Monday, March 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Judge acquits B.C. teen boy ‘set up’ on sex assault charge based on Instagram messages

The girl and her friends did not have ‘good intentions’ towards the accused, judge says

Kai Palkeinen recently helped a car stuck on the riverbed near the Big Eddy Bridge. While the car could not be saved, some of the driver’s belongings were. It’s common for vehicles to get stuck in the area due to significantly changing river levels from Revelstoke Dam. (Photo by Kai Palkeinen)
“I just sank a car’: Revelstoke resident tries to save vehicle from the Columbia River

Although it’s not permitted, the riverbed near the city is popular for off roading

Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, walks down the street with an acquaintance after leaving B.C. Supreme Court during a lunch break at her extradition hearing, in Vancouver, B.C., Thursday, April 1, 2021. A judge is scheduled to release her decision today on a request to delay the final leg of hearings in Meng Wanzhou’s extradition case. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rich Lam
B.C. judge grants Meng Wanzhou’s request to delay extradition hearings

Lawyers for Canada’s attorney general had argued there is no justification to delay proceedings in the case

B.C. Premier John Horgan announces travel restrictions between the province’s regional health authorities at the legislature, April 19, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. sees 862 more COVID-19 cases Wednesday, seven deaths

Recreational travel restrictions set to begin Friday

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson is photographed following her budget speech in the legislative assembly at the provincial legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. budget lacks innovative drive, vision during uncertain times, say experts

Finance Minister Selina Robinson’s budget sets out to spend $8.7 billion over three years on infrastructure

Using panels kept cold by water circulating within them, B.C. researchers compared thermal comfort in 60 of the world’s most populous cities, including Toronto. (Lea Ruefenacht)
B.C. researchers use air conditioning to combat spread of COVID particles

Dr. Adam Rysanek and his team have proven a new worthwhile system – a mixture of cooling panels and natural ventilation

Police road checks are coming for people travelling between regions while COVID-19 travel restrictions are in place. (Black Press file photo)
B.C. clarifies COVID-19 travel restrictions, Lower Mainland a single zone

Vehicle checks on highways, at ferry terminals to start Friday

Victoria police are looking for a 38-year-old man after he allegedly assaulted and choked a missing 15-year-old victim in Beacon Hill Park Tuesday night. (Black Press Media file photo)
15-year-old choked in Beacon Hill tent, Victoria police assaulted while intervening

Police searching for 38-year-old suspect, two officers injured in altercation with park residents

Most Read