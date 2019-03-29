Campbell River Singers sing their way across the country by rail

“All Aboard” for an entertaining evening with the Campbell River Singers and their special guests, the Comox Valley Funtime Fiddlers on Saturday, April 27, 7 at 7:30 p.m. at the Campbell River Baptist Church.

Travel Canada by rail from sea to sea as the choir’s journey begins with Canadian Railroad Trilogy written by Canadian singer songwriter Gordon Lightfoot. Commissioned for Canada’s Centennial in 1967, it tells the story of the construction of the Canadian Pacific Railway in the early 1880s.

Songs in the concert from the West Coast and the East Coast of Canada are perfect bookends to showcase the beauty and grandeur of Canada’s diversity, and the link that the railroad has provided to bring us together.

Two pieces from the collaboration of Vancouver Island singer-songwriter Dave Baker and composer Larry Nickel capture the excitement of rail travel, and the love of coastal living. Royal Hudson recounts the first royal visit to Canada in 1939 of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth who crossed Canada from sea to sea with the Royal Hudson steam engine #2850.

This Land is What I Am, another great Canadian folk song about our Island home, was featured at the opening ceremonies for the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver..

From the Cape Breton area of Nova Scotia comes Away from the Roll of the Sea, a song of hope for fisherman and their boats to reach safe harbour. I’se the B’y and the fun folksong by Vijay Singh, Finnan Haddie – “a fav’rite dish made of milk and made of fish,” round out the visit to the East Coast.

A humorous folksong from Quebec brings the Canada odyssey to an end, just in time to catch the train to the south for a Tribute to Judy Garland, a medley including The Trolley Song, On the Atchison, Topeka and the Santa Fe and Waiting for the Robert E.Lee.

Leaving the trains behind, the show takes flight to Greece (by way of Sweden) for a complete change of pace and Mamma Mia! a medley of highlights from the movie soundtrack that are both fun to sing and fun to hear. They guarantee you won’t be able to stop humming the tunes!

Tickets are available at the Music Plant (recommended) and at the Door