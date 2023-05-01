Campbell River Singers Spring Concert is being held Saturday, May 6 at the CR Baptist Church. Photo contributed

Campbell River Singers present ‘Spring on the River’

There will be a wide variety of songs and medleys for their audience’s enjoyment

Spring has sprung and the blooms are appearing just in time for the Campbell River Singers Spring Concert on Saturday, May 6 at the Campbell River Baptist Church.

Director John Montgomery, piano accompanist Lynn Montgomery, and the singers are working hard on their program which has a wide variety of songs and medleys for their audience’s enjoyment.

If you were around to enjoy the sixties, or have recently discovered the infectious music from that time, you will be sure to love “We Love the ‘60s”. This medley of ‘60s classics will bring back memories for you as it has done for us.

Another medley of tunes from “My Fair Lady”, the 1964 movie musical, is based on George Bernard Shaw’s 1913 play Pygmalion. Familiar songs flow from “Get me to the Church on Time” to “I Could Have Danced all Night” with more beloved tunes in between.

Also for your enjoyment will be some Broadway and movie melodies such as “The Impossible Dream” from the musical Man of La Mancha, “Together Wherever We Go” from Gypsy, and yes, even “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” from the movie of the same name.

Some oldies, some gospel, some smooth jazz and pop tunes round out the program. To help us bring the songs to life we are pleased to have Kolya Kowalchuk playing percussion/drums for the concert.

