The Campbell River Singers invite you to join them for “A Traditional Christmas” on Saturday, Dec. 3, 7:30pm at the Campbell River Baptist Church. Photo contributed

Campbell River Singers present A Traditional Christmas

Bring the family for a wonderful evening of music and songs to begin the Christmas season

Since 1977, the Campbell River Singers have been bringing their love of music and song to Campbell River audiences.

To start this Christmas season, they invite you to join them for “A Traditional Christmas” on Saturday, Dec. 3, 7:30 p.m. at the Campbell River Baptist Church.

Director John Montgomery has chosen “Let Heaven and Nature Sing Gloria!” as the key choral performance for the concert. Lynn Montgomery will provide piano accompaniment.

This cantata collaboration by Mark Hayes and John Parker is an innovative presentation of the beloved Christmas story.

The inspired music covers the dynamic spectrum from moving and reflective prayers to angelic proclamations. It is a unique blend of new Christmas anthems with favorite yuletide carols combined with a spoken narration.

A common thread throughout is the use of familiar Latin phrases and the allusion to aspects of nature in each anthem, highlighting the familiar progression of the Christmas story of angels, shepherds, Mary and the Wise Men.

Also on the program are songs ranging from “Sing Alleluia!” based on the words of 13th century St. Francis of Assisi, to “Shine, Jesus, Shine” a tune sung with an energetic ‘soft rock’ feel. Other selections highlight more recent arrangements of beloved carols and anthems.

The Campbell River Singers concert, a Campbell River tradition, is their way of bringing the warmth and joy of the season to everyone.

So please save the date, call a friend and

Tickets available at The Music Plant (recommended) and at the door.

