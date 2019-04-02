Last Year’s Ruth Scott Chopin competition winner Kate Choi with Shelley Roberts and master teacher Anne Wilson Unger.

Campbell River music students perform the music of Chopin, competing for $500 prize

If you love to listen to romantic piano music written by Frederic Chopin, this is the concert for you.

The Ruth Scott Chopin Competition is taking place at Trinity Presbyterian Church Sunday April 28 at 7 p.m. It is no coincidence that it is during Music Week, organized by the Campbell River Friends of Music. Ruth was a vital part of Friends of Music until her death in 2008.

Every year students perform the music of Chopin, competing for a $500 award established in her name by her friends and family. This year 10 students will be part of this very exciting concert. Katherine Bundt, the master teacher of the piano portion of the festival, will decide on the winner, and after the concert, participants and audience will mingle and enjoy goodies supplied by Friends of Music Members. Admission is by donation.

In addition to organizing and running Music Week, Friends of Music sponsor concerts at the Trinity Presbyterian Church, where the group’s Yamaha grand piano has its home. The Friends also administer several scholarships, including the Dorothy Brealey scholarship, which has been given to promising piano students, a number of whom have gone on to musical careers, since 1985. They also administer the Virginia Graczac voice and piano scholarships funded by Susan and Michael Moscovich, and a bursary program for students involved in summer musical activities.

