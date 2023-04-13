Campbell River Museum to host exhibition featuring Students of Sybil Andrews

“Troubled Waters” Linocut by Marcy Prior, one of the many students featured in the Museum exhibition Sybil’s Students: A Local Legacy. Photo submitted

A new exhibition is opening at the Museum at Campbell River highlighting the legacy of world-renowned artist Sybil Andrews and her many students.

Their collective body of work documents the camaraderie of the classroom and the community they developed and demonstrates how the mentorship of Sybil Andrews has impacted the arts community of Campbell River.

Richard Calver was one of those students, and before he passed away, he left a substantial collection of his work to both the Museum at Campbell River and the Campbell River Art Gallery. He hoped to add to their collections and help raise funds to support the efforts of both organizations.

“This gift from Richard Calver is a big part of what makes this show possible. Richard’s collection has several representations of Sybil’s classes in progress and portraits of the different students,” says Beth Boyce, Museum curator and designer of the show. “Many of the artworks feature Sybil herself as the subject and you can really see the warmth and affection her students had for her through their work.”

Andrews first started teaching art classes in 1959 and continued her weekly classes until she passed in 1992. Andrews had a devoted following and taught many locals over the years, several of whom went on to become quite successful professional artists themselves. Boyce says she is grateful for the support for the show saying, “Other students, and in some cases their descendants, have been generous in lending works for the show as well, making it a real community effort.”

A talk on the work of Sybil Andrews is planned for May 27 at 1 p.m. at the Museum by Ken Blackburn, artist and Executive Director of the Campbell River Arts Council.

The show runs from Wednesday, April 19 to Oct. 22 with a fundraiser gala event planned for early November. The public will have the chance to purchase some of Richard Calver’s work at this fundraiser. The public can view the show at the Museum, Tuesday to Sunday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Admission fees apply but locals can visit free on Wednesdays. For more information, visit the museum website at crmuseum.ca.

