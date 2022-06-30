Campbell River Live Streets offers free entertainment all summer long

Members of the #Team Tidemark put the finishing touches on their colourful butterfly chalk creation at the 2018 Live Streets Chalk Art Festival on Shopper’s Row. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Every Wednesday night, from July 20 to Aug. 24, Shoppers Row will transform into an art, music, food, and community hub with CR Live Streets – a free community event series by the City of Campbell River.

This year’s CR Live Streets event schedule has a little bit of everything:

– July 20: Battle of the Brushes

– July 27: Evening Street Market

– August 3: Chalk Art Festival

– August 10: Salsa & Latin Night

– August 17: Rockin’ River Country

– August 24: Music in the Night featuring Jesse Roper

It starts with a splash of paint on Wednesday, July 20, with Battle of the Brushes.

The event takes place on Shoppers Row in front of the Tidemark Theatre from 7-10 p.m. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. All ages are welcome to attend this free, family-friendly event, so come down and join us for an inspiring night of creativity and community. A selection of local artists will battle the clock and each other, creating beautiful pieces of artwork in just 20 minutes. Spectators will vote to select the champion and all the artwork will be auctioned off at the end of the evening. Food trucks will be on-site throughout the evening, as well as local beer and wine (alcohol sales are cash only).

“Battle of the Brushes is a great opportunity for the community to come out, support our local artists, and enjoy the creative process. It’s challenging to complete a painting in just 20 minutes, especially in front of a live audience, so it’s sure to be exciting,” says Robin Mitchell, Manager of Recreation and Culture. “All CR Live Streets events are different, but each offers a vibrant downtown community experience. Bring your friends, family, or yourself, but don’t miss out on everything that Live Streets has to offer.”

Full event details are available at: www.campbellriver.ca/upcomingevents.

The city’s recreation department is also hosting weekly line dancing in Spirit Square, Yoga in the Park at Robert Ostler Park, and coffee and board games in the Tidemark Theatre courtyard. The Spirit Square concert series and Campbell River Farmers Market continue all summer long.

Information on all CR Live Streets, Yoga and Line Dancing, and all City events is available on the City website www.campbellriver.ca/upcomingevents and the City recreation Facebook page www.facebook.com/Campbellriverrec.

