Campbell River hosts seven plays in seven days!

Rivercity Players’ production of Four Old Broads is Rivercity’s entry in the North Island Zone Festival which it is hosting, and performing its play on May 14. Photo by Alistair Taylor Kymme Patrick wrote and stars in Missing on the Cariboo Trail which is presented by TheatreWorks (Courtenay). Photo by TJ McPherson Mateo Tomlinson and Genevieve Charbonneau Rehearse a Scene from Tempting Providence. Photo by Mony Vesseur

Rivercity Players is hosting the North Island Zone Festival at the Rivercity Stage May 14 – 21, 2023.

The festival features plays from Duncan-north, ranging from comedy to mystery to drama – definitely something for everyone.

Committee Chairs Bev Sievwright and Lynne Macara were pleasantly surprised at the number of entrants.

“We were hoping five, maybe six,” said Sievwright. “We were happy to extend the festival to seven nights because of the number of entrants.”

As the festival is a competition, each play will be judged by this year’s adjudicator, Fran Gebhard. Gebhard has extensive experience acting, directing, teaching and adjudicating. She currently teaches at UVIC.

Gebhard will provide a short adjudication after each performance, followed by a coffee critique the following morning. This is a more in-depth look at the previous night’s performance. The festival ends with an awards brunch, where Gebhard will announce the winners of the week’s competition.

Tickets are $25 per show and available at rivercitytickets.ca. All performances start at 7:30 p.m. at the Rivercity Stage, 1080 Hemlock.

The schedule for the week is:

Sunday, May 14 – Four Old Broads by Leslie Kimbell, presented by Rivercity Players. This comedy sees retired burlesque queen Beatrice Shelton trying to gather her friends at the retirement home to go on a cruise. At the same time, they try to solve a mystery and outsmart the evil nurse.

Monday, May 15 – Tempting Providence by Robert Chafe, presented by Mercury Players (Duncan) In this historical biography, nurse Myra Grimsley brings her desperately needed medical and midwifery skills to the hard-working people of isolated coastal settlements, in the Dominion of Newfoundland.

Tuesday, May 16 – Circle Mirror Transformation by Annie Baker, presented by Courtenay Little Theatre. In this comedy/drama, five would-be actors take part in a small-town community drama class over six weeks. They form new relationships, gain insights into themselves and each other, and change in small but radical ways.

Wednesday, May 17 – The Half-Life of Marie Curie by Lauren Gunderson, presented by Nanaimo Theatre Group. In this drama, Marie, branded a home-wrecking harlot by the press, flees to her best friend’s seaside cottage where the two commiserate about men, science, and life.

Thursday, May 18 – Missing on the Cariboo Trail by Kymme Patrick, presented by TheatreWorks (Courtenay). This mystery thriller, based on a BC legend, sees Maggie, a bright, young girl from an Idaho farm, on a desperate search for her missing sister on the Cariboo Trail during the goldrush of 1885.

Friday, May 19 – Mary’s Wedding by Stephen Massicotte, presented by ECHO Players (Qualicum Beach) This drama is set during WWI, and tells the story of a young couple attempting to cope with love, hope and surivial.

Saturday, May 20 – I Hate Hamlet by Paul Rudnick, presented by Portal Players Port Alberni) In this comedy, a Hollywood television actor moves to New York City, where he rents the late John Barrymore’s former residence and accepts the role of Hamlet. When he begins to question his choice, the ghost of Barrymore appears to coach him through the transformation.

