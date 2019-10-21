Campbell River’s Kai Bailey performs at the Gala Concert of the 28th International Guitar Symposium in Iserlohn, Germany last August. Photo by Stephan Hesse

Campbell River guitarists impress on an international stage

Four classical guitars from Campbell River attended the 28th International Guitar Symposium in Iserlohn, Germany in August.

Kai bailey, Trever and Dawn Potorieko and their teacher, Helga Hagen, participated in solo and ensemble clinics with some of the world’s most well-known guitarists and clinicians.

Teachers and performers from China, Japan, Chile, Argentina, Mexico, Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Spain and Russia shared their knowledge with 386 students.

Bailey, Trevor and Dawn also took part in a 30-member guitar orchestra and Bailey was chosen to perform in the Gala Concert which featured the best nine students of the symposium. Bailey delivered a flawless performance of Chinatown, a piece by Canadian composer, Richard Fortin.

