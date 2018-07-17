A Campbell River artist group wants the city to consider repurposing the surge towers from the John Hart Dam for use as art installations to help celebrate their history. BC Hydro photo

Campbell River group wants John Hart surge towers saved for art

‘We think this art installation would put us on the Island tourist map in a big way’

A group of local art advocates has a few ideas for the surge towers at the John Hart Dam that could, at least in theory, see them saved from being turned into scrap and continue to provide benefit to the community.

City council received a letter from Mary Teer this week, pitching the idea of saving the towers – two of which are currently slated for deconstruction/demolition now that they are no longer needed to serve the city. Teer and her group would like to see them become art installations around the city.

How that could happen and where they would be placed would likely be a matter for future discussion – the group just wants the city to be open to the possibility at this point – but Teer has some thoughts on that, as well.

The now-infamous “3.5-acre site” would be one of the places best suited for the installation of one of the towers, Teer says in her letter to council, as it is right next to the ferry terminal, along a main thoroughfare, and would tie together the history of the region with the future. That site is currently slated for the Salmon Centre of Excellence, which the city announced plans for last September, but the group feels a surge-tower-based art installation at the cite would be a wonderful addition while recognizing the importance of the towers to the community’s history.

“We think this art installation would put us on the Island tourist map in a big way and let the the Campbell River public and tourists know the significance of our dam, which has produced clean water-power to the Island grid for 60+ years,” Teer says.

Previous story
VIDEO: Visual recap of Vancouver Island MusicFest

Just Posted

Campbell River group wants John Hart surge towers saved for art

‘We think this art installation would put us on the Island tourist map in a big way’

Conservation officers ramping up checks on anglers in Campbell River

Enforcement campaign comes as pink salmon season approaches summer peak

Hiker rescued by helicopter after receiving burns in ‘cooking incident’

Campbell River Search and Rescue has been busy of late…

Heat warning issued for Vancouver Island

Temperatures expected to cool down later this week

Help out at Campbell River’s first Highland Gathering next month

The weekend will feature the Highland Heavy Games, piping, dancing and more!

VIDEO: Visual recap of Vancouver Island MusicFest

Walk Off The Earth, Passenger, Arlo Guthrie among highlights

Hawaii volcano boat tours continue after ‘lava bomb’ injuries

“An explosion occurred near the shoreline hurling hot lava rocks towards the boat and injuring several passengers.”

Trump returns from summit with Putin to forceful criticism

“Shameful,” ”disgraceful,” ”weak,” were a few of the comments. Makes the U.S. “look like a pushover,” said GOP Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee.

Obama to deliver Mandela address in likely rebuke to Trump

Former U.S. President Barack Obama Monday praised Kenya’s president and opposition leader for working together but said this East African country must do more to end corruption.

Trudeau asks transport minister to tackle Greyhound’s western pullout

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s asked Transport Minister Marc Garneau to find solutions in Greyhound Canada’s absence.

Missing B.C. Serval cat creates buzz online, pleas for help

Aquila, an African Serval, disappeared from a Fernie, B.C. backyard sometime on Friday, July 13.

Trudeau’s youth council divided over Trans Mountain pipeline purchase

A letter signed by 16 past and present members was made public today, asking the federal government to reverse course

Hulk Hogan reinstated into wrestling Hall of Fame

Hogan had used racial slurs caught on video when talking about his daughter sleeping with a black man

Island wide crime spree leads to multiple charges against Cowichan Valley resident

Social Media and citizens of the North Island played a big role in solving the case.

Most Read