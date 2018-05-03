Campbell River gets ready to show its pride

The Queen of East Van, Isolde N. Barron, alongside her wife, Peach Cobblah, are back as hosts for the 2018 Campbell River Pride Party June 23 at the Tidemark Theatre.

Pride is back, baby.

There are some old friends and new ones scheduled for this year’s Campbell River Pride Party, scheduled for June 23 at the Tidemark Theatre.

The Queen of East Van, Isolde N. Barron, alongside her wife, Peach Cobblah, are as hosts, but this year’s event will also feature Victoria’s hottest live electronic band, Astrocolor.

Astrocolor perform and record live electronic music, recalling the Chemical Brothers, Air, and St. Germain, playing on the edges of funky house, balearic, breakbeat, and ambient. Astrocolor have brought their celebratory live show to seminal west coast music festivals including Burning Man, Rifflandia, Song & Surf, Tall Tree, and Atmosphere Gathering. Now they will grace the stage of the Tidemark Theatre as the headlining musical act of the Campbell River Pride Party.

As The Queen of East Van, Isolde N. Barron, she hosts The Barron Gurl Show every week in Vancouver’s West End, as well as Drag 101, a monthly show at UBC’s Pit Pub. As the Queen Mother of the Cobalt, a space she helped transform into a vital queer hub, she hosted her own weekly show, Apocalypstick, for two years and was a monthly fixture at Queer Bash, East Van’s premiere queer dance party.

Peach Cobblah is known as the Baddest B&*#h of Vancouver. With her wife, Isolde N. Barron, she co-created Tucked & Plucked: Drag Herstory Live Onstage which has appeared extensively over the past six years. Peach created and for the past four years has also hosted Shame Spiral, a devilishly regretful weekly drag show at 1181 in Vancouver’s West End.

Tickets for this year’s party are on sale now for $22 per adult or $17 for youth and Tidemark Theatre Society members (+applicable taxes and fees).

Tickets can be puchased online at tidemarktheatre.com or at the Tidemark box office, which is open Tuesday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m. and for one hour before any performance.

 

