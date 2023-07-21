Campbell River film festival to showcase North Vancouver Island filmmakers

North Island filmmakers invited to submit short films to be shown as part of CRFF’s Fall 2023 season

An example of local documentary-filmmaking excellence is Koto: The Last Service. The film captures stories and farewells from family, friends and patrons of Campbell River’s Koto Japanese Restaurant before they closed their doors in May 2019, after 39 years. Photo from Koto: The Last Service poster

The Campbell River Festival of Film (CRFF) invites North Vancouver Island filmmakers to submit short films to be shown as part of CRFF’s Fall 2023 season.

The Local’s Showcase will screen at the Tidemark Theatre on Nov. 7. This non-competitive showcase is meant to foster both professional and emerging filmmakers as well as provide an opportunity to cultivate connections and opportunities for local filmmakers and allow for local audiences to learn more about filmmakers in the North Island region.

SUBMISSION DETAILS:

Short films (20 minutes in length maximum) of any genre, filmed by crew based in Northern Vancouver Island and the Discovery Islands communities are welcome. New and emerging filmmakers are welcome, as are more professional experienced filmmakers.

Submissions should include:

· Weblink to short film (final version, Youtube/Vimeo, with password for viewing if needed)

· Brief description of film

· Brief bio of filmmaker, cast & crew

· Brief overview of the inspiration behind the film

· General overview of filming location(s)

· Link to trailer (if available, not required)

Submissions are due via email by midnight on Friday, Sept. 15. Email submissions to: camrivff@gmail.com

Proceeds of the Campbell River Festival of Film go to a bursary for Campbell River high school students interested in going into filmmaking studies. For more information about CRFF’s Local’s Showcase, visit: www.tidemarktheatre.com.

Campbell RiverfilmFilm industry