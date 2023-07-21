An example of local documentary-filmmaking excellence is <a href="https://www.joellacabalu.com/films/koto-the-last-service-2021" target="_blank">Koto: The Last Service</a>. The film captures stories and farewells from family, friends and patrons of Campbell River’s Koto Japanese Restaurant before they closed their doors in May 2019, after 39 years. Photo from Koto: The Last Service poster

An example of local documentary-filmmaking excellence is Koto: The Last Service. The film captures stories and farewells from family, friends and patrons of Campbell River’s Koto Japanese Restaurant before they closed their doors in May 2019, after 39 years. Photo from Koto: The Last Service poster

Campbell River film festival to showcase North Vancouver Island filmmakers

North Island filmmakers invited to submit short films to be shown as part of CRFF’s Fall 2023 season

The Campbell River Festival of Film (CRFF) invites North Vancouver Island filmmakers to submit short films to be shown as part of CRFF’s Fall 2023 season.

The Local’s Showcase will screen at the Tidemark Theatre on Nov. 7. This non-competitive showcase is meant to foster both professional and emerging filmmakers as well as provide an opportunity to cultivate connections and opportunities for local filmmakers and allow for local audiences to learn more about filmmakers in the North Island region.

SUBMISSION DETAILS:

Short films (20 minutes in length maximum) of any genre, filmed by crew based in Northern Vancouver Island and the Discovery Islands communities are welcome. New and emerging filmmakers are welcome, as are more professional experienced filmmakers.

Submissions should include:

· Weblink to short film (final version, Youtube/Vimeo, with password for viewing if needed)

· Brief description of film

· Brief bio of filmmaker, cast & crew

· Brief overview of the inspiration behind the film

· General overview of filming location(s)

· Link to trailer (if available, not required)

Submissions are due via email by midnight on Friday, Sept. 15. Email submissions to: camrivff@gmail.com

Proceeds of the Campbell River Festival of Film go to a bursary for Campbell River high school students interested in going into filmmaking studies. For more information about CRFF’s Local’s Showcase, visit: www.tidemarktheatre.com.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverfilmFilm industry

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Britney Spears and will.i.am set to release new single
Next story
Doubled Hollywood strike enters second week with no signs of a deal

Just Posted

Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation Minister Brenda Bailey spoke with the Mirror regarding the 50k the province invested in Gold River Aquafarms in Gold River. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Gold River Aquafarms gets $50,000 boost from the government

The SRD is looking into establishing a housing service, which staff says will help the board be more proactive in dealing with the housing crisis. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
SRD to establish new housing service to take advantage of grant opportunity

An example of local documentary-filmmaking excellence is <a href="https://www.joellacabalu.com/films/koto-the-last-service-2021" target="_blank">Koto: The Last Service</a>. The film captures stories and farewells from family, friends and patrons of Campbell River’s Koto Japanese Restaurant before they closed their doors in May 2019, after 39 years. Photo from Koto: The Last Service poster
Campbell River film festival to showcase North Vancouver Island filmmakers

The Newcastle Creek wildfire near Sayward has been burning for nearly a month. The Strathcona Regional District received over $1 million to go towards projects that help mitigate climate hazards. Photo courtesy B.C. Wildfire Service
Over $1 million coming to Strathcona Region for climate mitigation and resilience projects