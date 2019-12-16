Campbell River Festival of Film Announces Winter Season

La Belle Epoque will be the final offering in the winter season of the Campbell River Festival of FIlms on Tuesday, March 24. Photo contributed

The Campbell River Festival of Film announced its 2020 Winter season in partnership with the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and the Tidemark Theatre.

Still have some Christmas shopping to do? Why not give the gift of culture instead of clutter! Campbell River Festival of Film winter season passes make the perfect gift for that hard to shop for person on your list. The 2020 season’s passes are now on sale at the Tidemark Theatre box office and on-line at: tidemarktheatre.com. Passes are available for $50 (plus applicable taxes) and entitle the holder to five wonderful films and prize draws at each screening. Individual tickets for each film may be purchased for $12 each.

CRFF will present a unique program of notable and award-winning films on the following Tuesday evenings at the Tidemark Theatre:

Tue. Jan 28th – TEL AVIV ON FIRE (97 minutes, Arabic, Hebrew w/ English subtitles)

Tue. Feb 11th – THE FAREWELL (98 minutes, English, Mandarin w/ English subtitles)

Tue. Feb 25th – VILLAGE ROCKSTARS (87 minutes, Assamese w/ English subtitles)

Tue. Mar 10th – ARAB BLUES (88 minutes, French, Arabic w/ English subtitles)

Tue. Mar 24th – LA BELLE EPOQUE (115 minutes, French w/ English subtitles)

This partnership with the Tidemark Theatre enables moviegoers to enjoy our unique films and also appreciate the wonderful ambiance of our community theatre. With the doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and movies starting at 7:00 p.m., patrons have time to gather in the lobby before the movie to enjoy a glass of wine and visit with friends and other moviegoers.

The Festival is a successful partnership with the Toronto International Film Festival film circuit, that allows the Campbell River group to book international films directly from Toronto that would not normally make their way to our Campbell River movie theatres.

The organizers want everyone to know that all proceeds go directly back to our community. Each year, bursaries and camera equipment are given to local students and schools. In previous years, the Festival has put on bonus screenings that have helped to raise thousands of dollars to support various worthwhile programs in Campbell River.

If you are planning to purchase your tickets online, please try to drop by the Tidemark before January 28th to pick them up to avoid long line ups at the box office on film

For further information, contact the Tidemark Theatre (287.PINK) or CRFF at camrivff@gmail.com.