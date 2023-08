Show was to be held on Aug. 11, put on hold

An upcoming Campbell River live music event on Aug. 11 has been postponed.

The recently-announced cul-de-sac concert planned by Knock on Wood Productions has been postponed.

Due to permitting issues, the all-ages show that was planned for next weekend will be put on hold.

The promoters apologize to people who were planning on attending and will be looking at a future date to hold the event.



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Arts and Entertainment