Campbell River Community Band poses outside the Maritime Heritage Centre in May, it’s usual performing venue.

Campbell River Community Band spring concert theme is not human

That’s Not Human! is the intriguing title of the Campbell River Community Band’s annual spring concert to be held on May 9 at 7 p.m. in the Maritime Heritage Centre.

Conductor Kolya Kowalchuk has searched through the band’s library for titles suggestive of all the meanings of “not human” and came up with some surprising possibilities.

For example, John William’s ‘Olympic Spirit’ created for the 1988 Summer Olympics, celebrates humans doing impossible things. The Muppets pretend to be human but they are really puppets. The band will play a medley of music from their movies.

The music from the Incredibles movie is as exciting as the characters, computer – animated superheroes forced to hide their powers and trying unsuccessfully to live a quiet life.

The most famous of the Superheroes, Superman, made his debut in the comics in the thirties, then moved to radio, television and film. John Williams’ music has been arranged as a suite for concert band featuring some of the most famous themes.

The Bare Necessities, from the Disney film The Jungle Book features a Dixieland solo by trumpeter Roger Kirk.

Cat owners swear their pets think they are human – and the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, Cats, seems to agree with them. The band will play a group of five selections, including the much-loved Memory.

Not exactly non-human, but far away in time, Pevensey Castle (a real castle in England during the dark ages) is an atmospheric work by the renowned band composer, Robert Sheldon.

The only thing that’s not human about Gustav’s Holst’s First Suite in E flat is the demands it makes on the players. There are many solos and complexities in this three movement work. It is always rewarding for both players and audiences.

The Campbell River Community Band is celebrating its twenty-second year. The founding director, Celine Ouellette, now plays in the horn section.

Current conductor Kolya Kowalchuk is well known in the Campbell River area, where he grew up. He is the music teacher at Ecole Phoenix Middle School and Ecole des Deux Mondes.

Admission to the concert is by donation, to help defray the considerable cost of rental of the band room at Carihi, insurance, and music. The concert, which begins at 7 p.m., is short enough for families with young children to stay and enjoy the refreshments made by band members.

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. ‘escapologist’ stuns judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Just Posted

Water flows through the John Hart tunnels

BC Hydro generating station project near Campbell River enters new milestone

$240,000 available to support BC Parks volunteer projects

BC Parks is making $240,000 available to support volunteer projects that will… Continue reading

Campbell River ceremony commemorates National Day of Mourning

Yesterday was the National Day of Mourning, a day that commemorates workers… Continue reading

Campbell River Day of Mourning service reminds us all to be safe on the job

158 B.C. workers lost their lives because of what they do for a living last year

Front-line stress and trauma: are Island first responders prepared?

Big Read: Industry leaders call for more pre-incident training

Video: Wolf sizes up bear in B.C. grasslands

A unique bear versus wolf encounter was caught of film in the grasslands near Kamloops, B.C.

Police investigating incidents of pins found in meat products in B.C.

Sewing pins discovered in pepperoni and Ukrainian sausage at three separate stores in Nanaimo

Cirque du Soleil coming to Vancouver Island

The show ‘Corteo’ will be coming to Victoria’s Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre

Bitumen no worse than other crude, Ottawa says

B.C. call for oil risk feedback draws blast from Transport Canada

RCMP officer accused in B.C. shooting death elects jury trial

Case of RCMP Constable Jason Tait has first hearing in 2015 shooting death of Waylon Jesse Edey.

Officials warn B.C. flooding may be worse due to 2017 wildfires

Flood warnings have already been posted by the Cariboo Regional District

Amazon to expand Vancouver tech hub

Company has announced it will build a new office tower at old post office site

Body of 26-year-old Irish man found in B.C. lake

David Gavin, 26, went missing last summer after stopping at Kinbasket Lake en-route to Calgary

RCMP offer to airlift people trapped by flooding in Cariboo

Local state of emergency declared for Nazko Valley

Most Read

  • Campbell River Community Band spring concert theme is not human

    That’s Not Human! is the intriguing title of the Campbell River Community…