Campbell River chiropractor’s fantasmagorical art returns to the Tidemark Gallery

Dr. Janis Guthy a local chiropractor and Registered Clinical Counsellor and Artist is once again showing her photography at the Tidemark Theatre Nov. 2- 30.

This year’s show entitled “Chymeria” is a take-off of Chimera and is about the bio-engineering of human and animal genes in a brer rabbit type of way. Dr. Guthy is known for her fantasmagorical works of art. She is a multi-media artist focusing, for the past 10 years, on photography. The scene takes place in a mythical place called the QueenDom of Gutharian and is one of the series of books she is writing.

In a northern remote area of the QueenDom of Gutharian, you will find the quaint little village of Chymeria. Within this village you will meet genetically modified Anihums. Somewhere around 10 million years ago, animals and humans were one creature. The animal part of them were physically quick having increased senses of hearing, sight and smell while the human part of them were intelligent, witty and had the ability to reason. The Anihums were creatures having tremendous abilities.

Along with the photo art, Dr. Guthy also designs and handcrafts lavish costumes. This year’s special props consist of crystal head dresses and lavishly-beaded breastplates. It is this aspect of the show that is quite fitting for the Tidemark Theatre.

Anyone wanting to see Dr. Guthy’s “Chymeria” can do so at the Tidemark Theatre, Monday through Friday from 12-4 p.m. from Nov. 1-30. Her website is www.guthygalleries.ca.