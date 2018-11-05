Dr. Janis Guthy’s latest show, Chymeria, is appearing at the Tidemark Theatre gallery until Nov. 30.

Campbell River chiropractor’s fantasmagorical art returns to the Tidemark Gallery

Dr. Janis Guthy a local chiropractor and Registered Clinical Counsellor and Artist is once again showing her photography at the Tidemark Theatre Nov. 2- 30.

This year’s show entitled “Chymeria” is a take-off of Chimera and is about the bio-engineering of human and animal genes in a brer rabbit type of way. Dr. Guthy is known for her fantasmagorical works of art. She is a multi-media artist focusing, for the past 10 years, on photography. The scene takes place in a mythical place called the QueenDom of Gutharian and is one of the series of books she is writing.

In a northern remote area of the QueenDom of Gutharian, you will find the quaint little village of Chymeria. Within this village you will meet genetically modified Anihums. Somewhere around 10 million years ago, animals and humans were one creature. The animal part of them were physically quick having increased senses of hearing, sight and smell while the human part of them were intelligent, witty and had the ability to reason. The Anihums were creatures having tremendous abilities.

Along with the photo art, Dr. Guthy also designs and handcrafts lavish costumes. This year’s special props consist of crystal head dresses and lavishly-beaded breastplates. It is this aspect of the show that is quite fitting for the Tidemark Theatre.

Anyone wanting to see Dr. Guthy’s “Chymeria” can do so at the Tidemark Theatre, Monday through Friday from 12-4 p.m. from Nov. 1-30. Her website is www.guthygalleries.ca.

Previous story
Ludacris, Migos to perform at pre-Super Bowl concert

Just Posted

Flames destroy car at Sportsplex in Campbell River

Nobody injured in blaze, but fire chief sends warning to public about explosions during car fires

New zoning bylaw for Cortes Island stalls

Strathcona Regional District board votes to have staff review after public raises questions

MP Blaney says NDP pushing for federal action on housing, climate change

New Democrat concerned about hate speech, dairy farmers and criminal records for cannabis

UPDATE: Weather statement over for western Vancouver Island

Gusts could reach up to 90 km/hr

Federal officials showcase ‘health audit’ at fish farm northeast of Campbell River

Sea lice outbreak in Clayoquot Sound draws fire from industry critics

Nine years later, ex-BC Lions player charged in ex-girlfriend’s death

Kimberly Hallgarth was found dead in her Burnaby home in 2009

B.C. farmland changes target “mansions,” dumping waste

Lana Popham confirms two-zone agricultural land reserve ending

On eve of U.S. midterms, not all women are mobilized against Trump

The Democratic Party hopes to take control of the House of Representatives

Canada Revenue Agency ‘going after’ refugees: NDP MP Jenny Kwan

A family of Syrian refugees in British Columbia got a tax bill for $27,000

‘We don’t quit’: Early season success no surprise for Vancouver Canucks players

The squad’s top five scorers are all 25 or younger

B.C. residents accused in ‘honour killing’ appeal extradition to India

Two face conspiracy to commit murder charge of Pitt Meadows student in 2000

Person dies after fall from building at Vancouver Island University

Classes cancelled for the day at Nanaimo campus, support offered to students and employees

B.C. government begins overhaul of environmental assessment

More certainty, input from Indigenous communities, George Heyman promises

B.C. gangster Jamie Bacon’s trial delayed yet again till January 2019

Bacon’s trial on counselling to commit murder was originally scheduled for April

Most Read