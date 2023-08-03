Campbell River celebrates downtown, New Orleans style

They came in droves and danced the night away as if were the French Quarter in New Orleans during Mardi Gras, complete with beads and live music.
The third event of Campbell River’s “CR: Live Events” summer long series had Louisiana aroma in the air, as a Masquerade Street Party was held on Wednesday, Aug. 2.
“It’s a carnival thing. There’s costumes and stuff,” said Spirit Square manager and organizer Lucas Schuller. “We want to animate downtown and give people something fun to come out and do.”
The event began with a jazz rendition of “When the Saints Go Marching in,” headed by Schuller and an accompanying band. They were followed by costumed dancers, and a trio of Comox Valley Ignisia Circus live flow, fire and dance performers.
“You can’t stay still,” said Trina Barclay, who alongside Ignisia Circus Artistic Director, Denyse Dansereau, performed on stilts for the crowd. “I can stop for five seconds on these stilts. But I constantly got to keep moving.”
Adjacent to the Tidemark Theatre, between the event venue and the Vancouver Island Library, was a photo booth where the public could take pictures.
The end of that area was cornered off, with juggling demonstrations by busker Tobyn Pearson, also known as the Great Tobini.
“This is much more fun than anything I do,” says Pearson, a live performer of magic and acts who calls Campbell River home after 35 years of touring worldwide. “It’s all about rhythm. It’s all about consistency and getting it down, although practice helps too.”
The evening was topped off by a live performance set by jazz band Big Easy Funk Ensemble, otherwise known as BEFE (pronounced ‘Beefy’).
The Vancouver-based band features nine members. Formed almost a decade ago, fittingly at a Mardis Gras party, they played the evening away with jazzy tunes, including several songs from the Walt Disney film ‘The Jungle Book’, including favourites like “The Bear Necessities” and “Be Like You”.
Schuller says events like this are events based on embracing diverse and contrasting cultures within the Rivercity.
“We are always trying to do some brainstorming,” Schuller says about organizing events like this. “We always try to bring back some old favourites, but try some new things as well. This is an event that was at the top for trying this year.”
Edward Hitchins
edward.hitchins@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
community calendarConcertsLive music