Campbell River celebrates downtown, New Orleans style

There was a festive Louisiana atmosphere for CR Live Streets Masquerade Street Party Aug 2. These costumed people are (left to right): Nova Chu, Cole Aitken, Destiny Parrish and Kaden Chu. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror It’s all about timing and consistency when it comes to juggling, says Tobyn Pearson, also known as busker The Great Tobini. Pearson has been doing his thing worldwide for over 30 years. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror Decked out in beads, a mask and a colourful decorative jester hat, Sue McCormack was certainly ready for the Masquerade Street Party. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror Stilts walker Trina Barclay of Comox Valley-based Ignisia Circus says the most difficult part of the busker act is staying still. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror Dressed as an angel, Denyse Dansereau wowed attendees with her stilt walking and posed for pictures. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror Colorful, costumed dancers welcomed attendees during Campbell River’s Masquerade Ball Aug 2. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror. With his drum over his shoulder, Lucas Schuller got the festivities started parading the various buskers in on Aug. 2. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror.

They came in droves and danced the night away as if were the French Quarter in New Orleans during Mardi Gras, complete with beads and live music.

The third event of Campbell River’s “CR: Live Events” summer long series had Louisiana aroma in the air, as a Masquerade Street Party was held on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

READ MORE: Campbell River’s Comedy Night featured laughs and crashes

“It’s a carnival thing. There’s costumes and stuff,” said Spirit Square manager and organizer Lucas Schuller. “We want to animate downtown and give people something fun to come out and do.”

The event began with a jazz rendition of “When the Saints Go Marching in,” headed by Schuller and an accompanying band. They were followed by costumed dancers, and a trio of Comox Valley Ignisia Circus live flow, fire and dance performers.

“You can’t stay still,” said Trina Barclay, who alongside Ignisia Circus Artistic Director, Denyse Dansereau, performed on stilts for the crowd. “I can stop for five seconds on these stilts. But I constantly got to keep moving.”

Adjacent to the Tidemark Theatre, between the event venue and the Vancouver Island Library, was a photo booth where the public could take pictures.

The end of that area was cornered off, with juggling demonstrations by busker Tobyn Pearson, also known as the Great Tobini.

“This is much more fun than anything I do,” says Pearson, a live performer of magic and acts who calls Campbell River home after 35 years of touring worldwide. “It’s all about rhythm. It’s all about consistency and getting it down, although practice helps too.”

The evening was topped off by a live performance set by jazz band Big Easy Funk Ensemble, otherwise known as BEFE (pronounced ‘Beefy’).

The Vancouver-based band features nine members. Formed almost a decade ago, fittingly at a Mardis Gras party, they played the evening away with jazzy tunes, including several songs from the Walt Disney film ‘The Jungle Book’, including favourites like “The Bear Necessities” and “Be Like You”.

Schuller says events like this are events based on embracing diverse and contrasting cultures within the Rivercity.

“We are always trying to do some brainstorming,” Schuller says about organizing events like this. “We always try to bring back some old favourites, but try some new things as well. This is an event that was at the top for trying this year.”

The next CR: Live Streets event will take place on Aug 9, as Art Attack on the Row comes to Shopper’s Row.

Edward Hitchins

edward.hitchins@campbellrivermirror.com

community calendarConcertsLive music