From left: Torry Wannenwetsch, Managing Director, Steve Daigle and artist Gary Whitley. (Bob Kristman was not available for the photo, as he was in Australia).

Campbell River boat builders presented with original art as they sail off into the sunset

In January of this year, The Bolton Marine Group purchased Daigle Marine to round out their marine group of boat manufacturers.

In the spring of 2019 the Bolton Marine Group commissioned Campbell River artist Gary Whitley to paint two paintings as gifts for the two partners of Daigle Marine; founder Steve Daigle and partner Bob Kristman.

The new owners, Byron and Sheryl Bolton noted that “these paintings were commissioned to recognize Steve Daigle’s and Bob Kristman’s retirement from 30 plus years of building what is arguably the leading custom aluminum boat in all of Canada.”

Whitley has also painted 12 other commissioned paintings for the Bolton Marine Group and they may be viewed on his website along with other paintings: www.garywhitleyart.com

Right: Private Place, artist: Gary Whitley.

