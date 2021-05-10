Campbell River author lunches new book virtually on Thursday

Lilacs in the Dust Bowl is an immigrant story set during the Great Depression on the Prairies,

Campbell River author Diana Stevan will launch her new book Lilacs in the Dust Bowl Thursday, May 13 in a virtual launch by Zoom hosted by the Vancouver Island Regional Library. Photo: Lilacs in the Dust Bowl cover

Join the Vancouver Island Regional Library on Thursday, May 13 for the virtual book launch and author reading of Lilacs in the Dust Bowl by Campbell River author Diana Stevan.

One lucky attendant will win a signed copy of the book.

Based on a true story, Lilacs in the Dust Bowl is an inspirational family saga about love and heartache during the Great Depression.

In 1929, when Lukia Mazurets, a Ukrainian peasant farmer, immigrates to Canada with her four children, she has no idea the stock market is about to crash and throw the world into a deep depression. Falling grain prices, the ravages of nature, and unexpected family conflicts threaten to smash her dreams of family unity in a strange land. And when love knocks on her door again, awakening desire she thought was long gone, Lukia has to choose between having a man in her life or the children she’s sacrificed everything for.

Diana Stevan has published three other novels, A Cry From The Deep, a romantic mystery, The Rubber Fence, inspired by her work on a psychiatric ward, and Sunflowers Under Fire, based on her grandmother’s life during wartime in Eastern Europe. This last book was a finalist for the 2019 Whistler Independent Book Awards, a semi-finalist for the 2019 Kindle Book Awards (literary fiction) and received an Honorable Mention in the 2020 Writers Digest Self-Published Book Awards. She lives with her husband on Vancouver Island and West Vancouver, in beautiful British Columbia.

This is a free, drop-in event and no registration is required.

To participate go to this link: https://virl.zoom.us/j/8026322551

Campbell River

Campbell River author Diana Stevan will launch her new book Lilacs in the Dust Bowl Thursday, May 13 in a virtual launch by Zoom hosted by the Vancouver Island Regional Library. Photo submitted

Most Read