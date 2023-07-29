Campbell River Arts Council to host community picnic this August

Campbell River Artist in Residence Shawn Decaire poses in his woodshop. Photo courtesy Campbell River Arts Council Indie-Folk artist and environmental advocate Elise Boulanger will be at the community picnic. Photo courtesy Campbell River Arts Council

The Campbell River Arts Council is pleased to announce a community picnic at the historic Sybil Andrews Cottage.

The event will be on Saturday August 12 from 12 until 3 p.m. Part of the event is an open house with artist-in-residence, Shawn Decaire, who is from the local Laichwiltach First Nation and specializes in traditional crafts and artwork.

Decaire is a friendly and familiar face around town, and jack of all trades including – traditional drum maker, singer, Likwala language speaker and support worker. At the event, Decaire will be demonstrating how bent boxes are made. He will be joined by Elise Boulanger, bilingual Indie-Folk artist and environmental advocate.

“The Community Picnic is part of our Artist-in-Residence community outreach program. The Open House with artist Shawn Decaire is complemented with a picnic opportunity on the grounds of the Sybil Andrews Cottage. I hope everyone will come out and learn more about our Residency, alongside listening to music and having some fun events for kids,” said Ken Blackburn, Executive Director – Campbell River Arts Council

Plein aire painters will also be on site, bringing together local tradition, art, fun, and environmental advocacy to further the Art & Earth Initiative in Campbell River. The program is funded by the BC Arts Council. Attendees can bring along some snacks and their picnic blankets to enjoy music, an Open House and activities for the kids!

Sybil Andrews Cottage is located in the heart of Willow Point, along the Sea-Walk, at 2131 South Island Highway.

“We hope to see you there! Gilakasla – Welcome,” a release from the arts council says.

