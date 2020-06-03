Campbell River Art Gallery to reopen June 4

38th Annual Members’ Show will be on display for month of June

The Campbell River Arts Council annual members’ show will be on display when the Campbell River Art Gallery reopens on June 4. In this 2019 file photo, Bob McLeod’s blown glass piece “Althea” is seen displayed at the 37th Annual Members’ Show at the Campbell River Art Gallery. Mirror File Photo

The Campbell River Art Gallery will be reopening to the public this Thursday with its annual Member’s Show exhibition.

The show had initially been scheduled for the end of March, but was moved online when the gallery closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now in its 38th year, the exhibition showcases the work of local artists in a variety of mediums.

The show runs from June 4 to July 4.

In June, the gallery will be open Thursdays from 10 to 11 a.m. for at-risk community members. It will be open Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the general public.

The art gallery will have health and safety signage postage and asks visitors to leave their backpacks and bags at home. It also has enhanced cleaning protocols and will be managing the number of people in the gallery.

The gift shop won’t reopen just yet, but the gallery says they hope to have it up and running soon.

