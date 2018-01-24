Campbell River Art Gallery Members’ Exhibition opens tomorrow night

The Art Gallery’s annual Artisan Market (pictured) has been packed up and the annual Members’ Exhibition has been put up in its place. The event’s opening reception is tomorrow night (Jan. 25) from 6 to 8 p.m. Mirror File Photo/Mike Davies

A reminder to all art enthusiasts that tomorrow night (Jan. 25) is the opening of the annual Members’ Exhibition at the Campbell River Art Gallery. This annual event takes over the gallery to showcase the art of dozens of local artists and artisans.

The opening reception takes place at the gallery from 6 to 8 p.m. tomorrow night and will feature sncaks and beverages, along with a chance to mix and mingle with many of the artists featured in the exhibition.

The show will be up through Feb. 21, with admission by donation. Don’t forget to pick up a ballot to vote for your favourite work while enjoying the event.