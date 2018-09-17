Campbell River Art Gallery hosts youth art workshops with Dominique Pétrin

Youth workshops come ahead of exhibition launch on Thursday

Collages adorned the walls of the Campbell River Art Gallery (CRAG) on Sunday following a workshop with Montreal-based artist Dominique Pétrin.

The outreach event, which was geared towards youth, involved using quilt patterns to assemble pieces of wildly patterned paper – which Pétrin screen-printed individually – into unique designs.

“We’re going to do a traditional quilt form, but we’re going to use my paper,” said Pétrin, gesturing towards the dazzling sheets arrayed across the gallery floor.

About half a dozen young people turned out to slice the brightly coloured papers to bits and reconfigure them on the walls.

“It was very fun, and it brought me out of my comfort zone,” said Austin Harry, 17, while putting the finishing touches on a colourful patchwork creation.

Rachel Thornton-Hughes, 26, who attended the workshop with her younger sister, said it was “great teamwork.”

Creations from the workshop will be featured in a small gallery alongside the main exhibit, a large-scale installation by Pétrin, when the show opens on Thursday.

Last week, the gallery also hosted a youth workshop with Pétrin that involved posting her patterns onto the poles of Spirit Square.

@davidgordonkoch

david.koch@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter