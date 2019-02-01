Exhibit at the Tidemark Art Gallery asks the artists and viewers, “how do you CONNECT” to nature?

Campbell River aera artists ‘connect’ with each other and the local environment

Connect with local artists drawings and paintings this February at the Tidemark Art Gallery.

This exhibit will highlight local professional artists in Campbell River and Area on Vancouver Island and asks the artists and viewers, “how do you CONNECT?” The artists are inspired by our local and global landscape, coming to their work in a variety of ways. Each artist individually conveys connectedness through their use of colour, subject, and composition. But when the works are displayed as a unit, there is harmony in its shared connectedness.

We are all connected in many ways. Connection is felt, seen and unseen on many levels through time, place, people, family, nature, spiritually and emotionally. How do you connect with family and friends? How do you connect emotionally, spiritually, physically to other living beings and the world around you?

“We are earth. We are made of earth. Our way of life exists on and from this earth and we go back to the earth. This is a concept that weaves throughout my life and my art,” says TaraLee Houston.

Uniting a group of artists together to share in a concept of connectedness is important because it gives us a place and time to collaborate and to support each other, growing a strong and vibrant art and culture scene within our communities. When artists come together magic happens and that spark ignites our whole community and engages others in the dialogue.

Connect will be on display at the Tidemark Theatre starting Jan. 3 through Feb. 28. Gallery hours are from 12-4 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free and all are welcome.

