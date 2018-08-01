Campbell River actors performing in Qualicum production of Chicago

Over 100 actors auditioned for roles in the Bard 2 Broadway production of Chicago being held in Qualicum this summer. Campbell River actors Kristine Isfeld (left) and Susan Bradshaw both made the cut.

Two local thespians are excited to be part of an Island production of one of the most popular musicals of all time.

Chicago originally opened on Broadway in 1975 and ran for 936 performances in its initial run.

A revival in 1996 became the second-longest running Broadway play in history, surpassing Cats when it hit its 7,486th performance.

The only longer-running play in Broadway history is The Phantom of the Opera.

So when Qualicum’s Bard to Broadway Theatre Society wanted to launch an Island-based performance of the show, over 100 would-be actors showed up to audition for roles.

Campbell River’s Kristine Isfeld and Susan Bradshaw were two of them.

They both made it through the final cuts and have been gracing the stage down-Island up to four times per week for the past month.

“It’s been an awesome ride with an amazing cast,” Isfeld says.

“We have 17 shows, with two more added due to high sales volumes. It’s an all-Vancouver-Island cast with performers from Duncan to Campbell River. Super high-calibre.”

Unfortunately, unless you already have your tickets for an upcoming show, you’re going to have to miss this one.

“We are now sold out for the entire run,” Isfeld says. “First time in Bard 2 Broadway history.”

Bard 2 Broadway is also running performances of Baskerville and Savannah this summer.

And the company is also putting on a version of Beauty and the Beast adapted for teenagers.

You can see the theatre’s entire schedule at b2btheatre.com.

