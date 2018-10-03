Cambpell River’s Rivercity Players staging a trio of one-act plays

The casts and crews of Rivercity Players’ upcoming evening of one-act plays entitled Just Desserts invite the public to Campbell River’s first-ever night f “Dessert Theatre.”

Good things come in threes!

A trio of directors has teamed up to entertain the Campbell River audiences with Rivercity Players’ fall production – Just Desserts.

John Godfrey is a long time member of Rivercity Players, and has been directing for fifteen years. He is bringing together Wanda’s Visit, which explores what happens when married couple Jim and Marsha get a whirlwind visit from Jim’s old flame, Wanda.

Godfrey is enjoying seeing the play come to life as he helps the actors develop their capabilities and skills along the way.

“And having a lot of fun while we’re at it,” he added.

One of the challenges facing a director, he explained, is keeping the play together and true to the script – bringing out what the playwright intended.

“This play is about relationships,” said Godfrey. “Audiences can look forward to a good time – this is a very funny play.”

Post Its (Notes on a Marriage) tells the story of a couple throughout their life together, and is directed by Susan Wydenes, her second time in this capacity. This play shows how love can endure through the ups and downs of a long term relationship, and most people watching the play will find themselves relating to the characters at some point in the play.

Wydenes participated as an actor in the North Island Zone Drama Festival last spring.

“I was really fascinated as I watched the adjudicator working with actors at the Coffee Critique,” she said. “I saw what she was able to bring out of their performances, and I wanted to learn more about that side of putting a play together.”

She likes watching the interactions between the characters, and how their interactions are becoming more and more nuanced through the rehearsal process. She does feel the challenge of responsibility for bringing out the vision of the play.

Tim Myerscough is making his directorial debut with The Bright Side of Being Blue, a comedy that features a success-driven country music promoter and his wife, and two of their clients who are both looking for new directions in their careers and personal lives.

While acting in many productions in the Campbell River community, Myerscough has wanted to try his hand at directing.

“When it was suggested I could direct, I jumped on the chance,” he laughed.

He is enjoying helping the play come together, and seeing the development of the characters.

“I like giving direction, and watching the actors try it out, and we can see how it works,” he said, “and I don’t have to learn lines!”

Myerscough noted that while all the plays are different, there is a common theme to the evening – they are all about relationships.

“They are three really good plays,” he added, “it will be an enjoyable evening.”

The show opens at the Rivercity Stage (1080 Hemlock Street) on Thursday, October 18, and continues Oct. 19, 20, 21 and 24, 25, 26, 28. Evening performances will start at 7:30 p.m. The Sunday performances will be matinees, starting at 2:00 p.m. Mild language warning.

Tickets are $20 (includes dessert) and available at CR Laundromat, Impressions Gallery and the Tidemark Box Office (tickets.tidemarktheatre.com).