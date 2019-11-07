Cambpell River potters’ wares ready for annual show and sale

There will be a wide range of locally made pottery in a variety of ceramic techniques

Campbell River potter Ellen Statz shows one of her colourful raku wall pieces. The annual Holiday Pottery Show will return Nov. 9 at the Campbell River Sportsplex. Photo submitted

The kilns are cooling and the potters are preparing their displays for the annual Holiday Pottery Show and Sale.

The much-anticipated event takes place Saturday, Nov. 9 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Campbell River Sportsplex, 1800 S. Alder St.

As always, there will be a wide range of locally made pottery in a variety of ceramic techniques such as stoneware, porcelain, earthenware and raku. The work spans the gamut from practical mugs, tea pots and bowls to beautiful wall pieces and sculptural figurines.

This is one of the largest shows of pottery on Vancouver Island and the admission is free. The Campbell River Food Bank will be accepting donations of non-perishable food and cash so bring along a gift for those who need help.

Enter the draw to win a beautiful pottery door prize.

Whether you are looking for a special gift for someone on your list, or just enjoy spending some time enjoying the beautiful clay art made by the talented ceramic artists of our region, the Holiday Show and Sale will not disappoint.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Big Yellow Merville Hall goes Hawaiian for its next Contra Dance

Just Posted

Campbell River’s Community Partnership Grants to total almost $650,000 next year

Committee Partnership Fund is capped at 1.6 per cent of the city’s general revenue

Carihi senior girls finish in top 10 at BC XC Champs

Best in B.C. battled for titles in Abbotsford on Nov. 2

VIDEO: NIC takes the Mirror on tour of new space

College is wrapping up multi-million-dollar renovation

B.C. debate becomes bitter over impact of UN Indigenous rights law

Premier John Horgan cites salmon farm closures as model, opposition points to LNG, contracts

New program encourages Campbell Riverites to guard themselves against property crime

Campbell River RCMP responded to 301 files between Oct. 29 and Nov.… Continue reading

VIDEO: Canopy Growth and Drake team up on new cannabis venture

Drake will hold a 60-per-cent stake in More Life Growth Co.

B.C. teen receives visibility boost from X-Games athlete after dirt bike stolen

“Help get this kid his bike back!”

VIDEO: Victoria researcher unveils B.C.’s first unique dinosaur discovery

Royal BC Museum palaeonotologist confirms discovery of ‘Ferrisaurus sustutensis’

B.C. should demand mining companies pay cleanup costs up front: Indigenous study

Auditor general recently found the costs of cleanup go beyond government’s surety by $1.4 billion

Some cancer patients waiting longer for surgery as B.C. puts focus on hips, knees

Abbotsford doctors say focus on joints and a lack of anesthesiologists leave local patients waiting

Flu season off to a fairly average start in B.C.: report

Influenza A and B ‘considered sporadic’ in B.C., Health Canada report says

Thieves ruining popular Cowichan trails, hiker says

Joanna Wallace is upset at the recent theft of her camera gear… Continue reading

Airbnb collects double the amount of provincial sales tax expected

Airbnb said it has paid out $33.7 million in provincial sales tax

Owners of B.C. care home in damage control after 94-year-old left with bed bugs for days

Ontario-based Sienna Living holds meeting with residents to discuss whistleblower video

Most Read