Caleb Hart will return to the Tidemark Theatre on Nov. 13 for a hybrid concert experience filled with rock, reggae and a whole lot of soul. Photo contributed

Caleb Hart will return to the Tidemark Theatre on Nov. 13 for a hybrid concert experience filled with rock, reggae and a whole lot of soul. Photo contributed

Caleb Hart returns with rock, reggae and a whole lot of soul

Caleb Hart will return to the Tidemark Theatre on Nov. 13 for a hybrid concert experience filled with rock, reggae and a whole lot of soul!

No matter how many changes the music industry experiences, the one thing that always remains is the power of a passionate live show. Caleb Hart has the ability to bring something fresh, honest and powerful every time he steps on a stage.

A natural born performer since he was a young boy growing up in Trinidad & Tobago; Hart has been taking his music across Canada and around the world to The Caribbean, Australia, USA and New Zealand full time since 2012. Along with racking up over 800 shows in that time, he has also released five records and nine singles and has won prestigious awards from Edmonton Folk Fest, the Western Canadian Music Awards and more. However, all of the sales, stats and awards are just the background to Hart’s mission to spread songs of hope and unity wherever he goes. Whether touring with a band or as a solo performer, Hart carries a singular ability to bring the audience together for the show and beyond.

His debut solo EP album Island Soul was released worldwide in June 2017, and his debut EP with his band The Royal Youths OrigiNation was released the following September. He’s set to release 11 original solo tracks through 2018, with Go Away, Relax, and Live In The Moment already available on all major music platforms.

Sponsored by the BC Touring Council, Campbell River Mirror and the What’s On Digest, the Tidemark Theatre presents, Caleb Hart on Friday, November 13th at 7:30pm. Tickets are $30 for in person Members, $35 for in person Non Members and $15 for live streaming admission (+ applicable taxes and fees), and can be purchased at the Box Office Tuesday through Thursday between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets are also available online: tidemarktheatre.com OR 287-PINK!

RELATED: Legendary blues musician and Actor Jim Byrnes hits the tidemark for a hybrid show

RELATED: Blues rocker Jesse Roper returns for a hybrid concert experience

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverLive musicTidemark Theatre

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Blues rocker Jesse Roper returns for a hybrid concert experience

Just Posted

Larry Short wanted to find the owner of a 166-year-old Bible found in an old family home, and engaged the Campbell River Genealogy Society to help. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror.
PHOTOS: Genealogy Society tracks down owners of 166-year-old Bible

Bible was found in a farmhouse in Crossfield, Alta., to be sent to new home in Kelowna

A picture of John taken at Children's Hospital Vancouver last week. Photo courtesy, Alicia Sewid.
RCMP investigating after young boy run over by SUV in Campbell River grocery store parking lot

The seven-year-old Campbell River resident has multiple injuries including a broken pelvis and was admitted to Children’s Hospital in Vancouver

The Sayward fire department posted a picture of the clubhouse on the golf course in Sayward that caught fire and burned down during the early hours of Monday morning. (Sayward Volunteer Fire Department/Facebook)
An accidental fire burns down building on Sayward’s golf course

The fire broke out during the early hours of Monday morning said the RCMP

In a statement, BC RCMP’s media relations officer Cpl.Chris Manseau said that even an amount as small as grain of sand could be fatal. (File photo)
Sayward RCMP alerts residents after highly toxic opioid carfentanil found in community

The opioid’s toxicity levels is 100 times more than that of fentanyl

Kuterra’s smolts will come from Cermaq hatcheries. (Whole Oceans image)
Cermaq to supply salmon smolts to land-based farm Kuterra

Emergent Holdings, which operates Kuterra, and Cermaq signed a four-year agreement

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrives for briefing on the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Oct. 26, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. records 217 more COVID-19 cases, mask use urged

Infection spike continues, 21 senior facilities affected

A racoon paid a visit to a Toronto Tim Hortons on Oct. 22, 2020. (shecallsmedrew/Twitter)
Who are you calling a trash panda? Racoon takes a shift at Toronto Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons said animal control was called as soon they saw the surprise visitor

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The duffel bags were found to contain 84 pounds of cocaine, valued at approximately $1.2 million and 198 pounds of methamphetamine, valued at approximately $960,000. Photo courtesy U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
2 men accused of fleeing border agents near U.S.-B.C. border with $2M in drugs

Cocaine and methamphetamine seized by U.S. law enforcement in remote Idaho area near Canadian border

Pixabay photo
‘Horrific’ abuse of volunteers, staff by parents must stop: Chilliwack soccer club

Parents have become abusive after being told COVID-19 rules, email says

FILE – The Queen of Alberni ferry leaves the Tsawwassen Ferry Terminal in Delta bound for Vancouver Island, Sunday, July 29, 2007. (CP PHOTO/Richard Lam) CANADA
Mechanical failure leaves nearly 200 passengers stranded on BC Ferries ship for hours

A tug arrived after dark to safely nudge the vessel into a berth so travellers could finally disembark

Ridge Meadows RCMP (Black Press)
Maple Ridge X-ray tech convicted of sexual assault dating back 30 years

Allen James Brooks is expected to be sentenced in January 2021

BC Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson leaves the stage after announcing he is stepping down as party leader, during a news conference in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, October 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Too rural, not enough diversity, soul searching needed, say BC Liberals

Elections BC says there are about 600,000 mail-in and absentee ballots across the province still to count

Most Read