Caleb Hart returns with rock, reggae and a whole lot of soul

Caleb Hart will return to the Tidemark Theatre on Nov. 13 for a hybrid concert experience filled with rock, reggae and a whole lot of soul!

No matter how many changes the music industry experiences, the one thing that always remains is the power of a passionate live show. Caleb Hart has the ability to bring something fresh, honest and powerful every time he steps on a stage.

A natural born performer since he was a young boy growing up in Trinidad & Tobago; Hart has been taking his music across Canada and around the world to The Caribbean, Australia, USA and New Zealand full time since 2012. Along with racking up over 800 shows in that time, he has also released five records and nine singles and has won prestigious awards from Edmonton Folk Fest, the Western Canadian Music Awards and more. However, all of the sales, stats and awards are just the background to Hart’s mission to spread songs of hope and unity wherever he goes. Whether touring with a band or as a solo performer, Hart carries a singular ability to bring the audience together for the show and beyond.

His debut solo EP album Island Soul was released worldwide in June 2017, and his debut EP with his band The Royal Youths OrigiNation was released the following September. He’s set to release 11 original solo tracks through 2018, with Go Away, Relax, and Live In The Moment already available on all major music platforms.

Sponsored by the BC Touring Council, Campbell River Mirror and the What’s On Digest, the Tidemark Theatre presents, Caleb Hart on Friday, November 13th at 7:30pm. Tickets are $30 for in person Members, $35 for in person Non Members and $15 for live streaming admission (+ applicable taxes and fees), and can be purchased at the Box Office Tuesday through Thursday between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets are also available online: tidemarktheatre.com OR 287-PINK!

