Britney Spears and will.i.am set to release new single

The two artists are releasing their new collaboration on July 21

A new promotional photo of Britney Spears and will.i.am has been released on the eve of their new collaboration.

LISTEN HERE:

Their much-awaited single “Mind Your Business” will be released on Friday, July 21, and marks Spears’ second release since her conservatorship ended, thanks in large part to the #FreeBritney movement. The two artists last collaborated on the 2013 hit Scream & Shout.

The new song is inspired by the lack of privacy in the digital age, something Spears is far too familiar with. Her highly-anticipated, tell-all memoir ‘The Woman in Me’ is set to be released in October.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Tony Bennett, masterful stylist of American musical standards, dies at 96
Next story
Doubled Hollywood strike enters second week with no signs of a deal

Just Posted

The SRD is looking into establishing a housing service, which staff says will help the board be more proactive in dealing with the housing crisis. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
SRD to establish new housing service to take advantage of grant opportunity

An example of local documentary-filmmaking excellence is <a href="https://www.joellacabalu.com/films/koto-the-last-service-2021" target="_blank">Koto: The Last Service</a>. The film captures stories and farewells from family, friends and patrons of Campbell River’s Koto Japanese Restaurant before they closed their doors in May 2019, after 39 years. Photo from Koto: The Last Service poster
Campbell River film festival to showcase North Vancouver Island filmmakers

The Newcastle Creek wildfire near Sayward has been burning for nearly a month. The Strathcona Regional District received over $1 million to go towards projects that help mitigate climate hazards. Photo courtesy B.C. Wildfire Service
Over $1 million coming to Strathcona Region for climate mitigation and resilience projects

A wildfire which started in the afternoon of May 29 west of Sayward has spread to approximately 160 hectares since it started on the afternoon of May 29. Photo Courtesy Rachel Boult/Facebook
SRD wants more information from B.C. Wildfire Service about visible fires