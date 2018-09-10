Brishen pays homage to original western and Euro-Gpysy swing in Merville concert

Quinn Bachand’s Brishen takes audiences on an inventive quest which, through its technical virtuosity, brings together a spellbinding range of musical history to reinvent the categories of swing jazz, pop and country, celebrating the music of the ‘30s, up to and including the ‘60s.

Quinn Bachand’s Brishen brings sizzling hot gypsy jazz/swing to the Big Yellow Hall in Merville

Brishen, Romany for ‘bringer of the storm,’ is what Quinn Bachand, one of Canada’s most outstanding young musicians, and his band serve up with their original western and euro-gypsy swing homage.

Catch them at Merville’s Big Yellow Hall (1245 Fenwick Road) on Sunday, Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.)

With a tight grasp on the music that embraces the swing tradition, Bachand’s Brishen takes audiences on an inventive quest which, through its technical virtuosity, brings together a spellbinding range of musical history to reinvent the categories of swing jazz, pop and country, celebrating the music of the ‘30s, up to and including the ‘60s. Their playful twists on old school pop artists like Bobby Vinton and Brenda Lee are given new life through the musical sophistication of seasoned players like Bob Wills, Joe Venuti, Charlie Christian and Django Reinhardt.

Acclaimed American jazz and bluegrass violinist and roots music expert Matt Glaser claims Quinn’s original music offers a glimpse into a “psychedelic, kaleidoscopic musical world that you’ve never heard before,” unearthing “various epochs of pop music, film music, gypsy jazz, western swing,” while demonstrating Quinn’s “instrumental virtuosity on guitar and violin, storytelling, songs, amazing arrangements, and a dance band sensibility that almost sounds like it came from another planet.”

Simply put, Bachand’s Brishen creates a space where virtuosity meets vibe, leaving you with a sense of jubilance and nostalgia. The band is in high demand, they’ve performed across Canada, the United States and Europe, at major folk, jazz and gypsy jazz festivals, concert halls and theatres. They were a hit at last year’s Vancouver Island Music Fest and had two standing ovations at this year’s Filberg Festival, so be sure to get your tickets early, you don’t want to miss this concert!

Tickets are $20 at Long & McQuade in Courtenay and online at www.brishenmusic.com or $25 at the door.