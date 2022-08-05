Brazilian rhythms to light up Spirit Square

Forro do Cana to appear in the next River Concert Series performance

Forró do Cana, Vancouver’s premier Forró band dedicated to the music of northeastern Brazil, will perform a free concert at Spirit Square on Thursday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. as part of the ongoing River Concert Series presented by the City of Campbell River and 99.7 The River.

Forró is a genre, a rhythm, a dance, and the name of the party where it is danced and played. It is a partner dance with many rhythms and accompanying steps, from intricate and showy to subtle and sensual. A family of related rhythms are included under the umbrella term Forró: Baião, Forró, Xaxado, Xote and Arrasta pé.

The name Forró do Cana is a play on the Portuguese word for cane sugar and an abbreviation of Canada. The five-piece band includes Serena Eades on violin and traditional Brazilian fiddle called a rabeca, Sara Magal on Portuguese vocals and percussion, Igor Moreno on accordion, Mario Silva on seven-string acoustic guitar, and Liam MacDonald on percussion.

The band quickly realized there was a desire to hear other Brazilian music styles such as Frevo, a fast, joyful and almost frenetic ska-like rhythms and melodies, and the beautiful Brazilian melodic Chorinho.

Whatever the style or rhythm, it is music meant for a lively outdoor dance party for people of all ages, perfect for an August evening in Campbell River’s Spirit Square.

The River Concert Series is also supported by the Anchor Inn and Coastal Community Credit Union and continues every Thursday until Sept. 1. To see the complete lineup go to facebook.com/CRSpiritSquare or www.spiritsquare.ca

