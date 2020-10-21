Blues rocker Jesse Roper returns for a hybrid concert experience

The Tidemark Theatre is excited to announce the return of

Van Isle rock n’ roll-blues man, Jesse Roper returns to the Tidemark Theatre for a solo “hybrid concert” experience on Nov. 20.

Victoria’s Jesse Roper is magnetic. With an explosive live show, the quality and charisma of his versatile blues sound rooted in soul, rock and country is as approachable as his charm. The nostalgic may appreciate his throwback vibe akin to Stevie Ray Vaughan and vintage Texas blues. Roper’s music remains current. His youthful energy captivates audiences while his knock out live performance blows them away. Incapable of holding back, Roper always delivers the show of his life.

The singer-songwriter’s innate and impressive musical talent has served him well in recent years. It has given him the flexibility to play with soul icon Booker T. Jones, rock veteran Colin James, and blues belter Beth Hart, then turn around and headline nightclubs and festivals to younger audiences and look perfectly comfortable in each scenario. Adventuresome doesn’t properly describe Roper as an artist because when the guitar-wielding dynamo sets out to accomplish something, there’s no telling where his mind will wander, or when his energy will wane.

Sponsored by the Campbell River Mirror, BC Touring Council and What’s On Digest, the Tidemark Theatre presents, Jesse Roper (solo) at the Tidemark Theatre on November 20, 2020 at 7:30pm. In person tickets for this event are sold out but live stream tickets are still available for $15 (+applicable taxes and fees) and can be purchased online through tidemarktheatre.com OR 287-PINK!

RELATED: Legendary blues musician and Actor Jim Byrnes hits the tidemark for a hybrid show

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverEntertainment