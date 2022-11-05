Bluegrass favourites Lonesome Act String Band returning to Rivercity Stage

An evening of bluegrass is coming up at the Rivercity Stage.

Lonesome Ace Stringband is one of Canada’s top old-time bluegrass bands, and they are returning to Campbell River on Nov. 15. Last time they played in town, the Mirror readers chose them as a finalist in the 2019 Readers Choice Awards.

Mirror reporter Mike Davies wrote at the time that “there’s a fullness to the Lonesome Ace Stringband that belies the fact that there are only three of them on stage, as they weave their individual efforts together into a tapestry of energy that flows from stark and sparse contemplative reflections on life to knee-slapping, toe-tapping energy that makes you want to get out of your seat and dance.”

The band is made up of Chris Coole (banjo), John Showman (fiddle) and Max Malone (bass), and each are journeyman musicians, in-demand session players and veterans of some of Canada’s top roots music acts.

All three are also compelling lead singers, each with his own character and range. This allows for the vocal texture to shift depending on how the song needs to feel and what the song has to say. When those voices come together the power of the harmonies is unshakable.

In 2007, the band took up residency in Toronto’s legendary Dakota Tavern routinely playing 10 sets of music every weekend. They spent 7 years as a house band before ever taking the show on the road or recording a note. Those years were a gestation period that allowed for a type of looseness and intuition to develop, something that can only come from experienced musicians clocking hundreds of on-stage hours together.

Lonesome Ace Stringband has toured internationally, played some of the largest festivals in North America and Europe including Merlefest, Rockygrass, Wintergrass, Winnipeg Folk Festival, Vancouver Folk Festival, Gooikorts, and John Hartford Memorial, and released four critically acclaimed studio albums. Their most recent release Lively Times was recorded live at the ANZA Club in Vancouver just a week after their memorable Campbell River debut in 2019.

As with all Highway 19 concerts, tickets are free for kids when accompanied by a paying adult, and teens get in for only $5. Contact hwy19concerts@gmail.com or @hwy19concerts on messenger to reserve youth tickets. General tickets are available through the Tidemark Theatre box office in person or online for $24 plus fees and taxes.

RELATED: Lonesome Ace Stringband a three-man powerhouse

Stomp the floorboards at the Big Yellow Merville Hall tonight with Lonesome Ace



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverEntertainment