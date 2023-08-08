Blue Moon Marquee bring sounds of Swing, Jazz and Blues to the Tidemark

Swing, Jazz and Blues are coming to the Tidemark Stage this fall in Campbell River, as the theatre prepares to welcome Blue Moon Marquee.

The blues duo will be playing at the Campbell River venue on Nov. 16. They are fresh off a four-win sweep of the 2022 Maples Blues Awards. They tend to blend genres, which has helped them create a signature sound that mixes blues, jazz, jump jive, folk, swing and Indigenous soul with an authentic spirit that leaves audiences spellbound.

Blue Moon Marquee writes and performs original compositions influenced by anything that swings, jumps or grooves. A.W. Cardinal (vocals/guitar) and Jasmine Colette a.k.a. Badlands Jass (vocals/bass/drums) have played for a vast gamut of crowds at jazz clubs, Lindy Hop dance halls, folk venues, blues haunts, hospitals, prisons, markets, motorcycle joints, dive bars and prestigious festival stages.

Colette not only commands the upright bass but also brings the rhythm with her feet on a custom foot drum kit, all while singing in her signature honey-dipped tone. Cardinal’s distinctive and soulful vocals barrel out like a raging bull while his guitar crackles with the swinging energy of jazz-tinged blues.

The result of nine years of rigorous touring, crisscrossing Europe and North America, is a distinct energy and style from this acclaimed duo. Their sound does not idle easily in one certain category. It stomps and struts through the wilds, conjuring a blend where Howlin’ Wolf tangos with Django, Earnest Tubb shoots firecrackers with Cab Calloway, and Memphis Minnie throws dice with Screamin’ Jay Hawkins.

“Blue Moon Marquee has its own completely original style. Modern Blues doesn’t really get any better than this. This is a tremendous sound by a hugely talented duo” says American Roots UK.

With their highly anticipated fifth album Scream, Holler & Howl (SHH), Blue Moon Marquee have captured their most sophisticated collection of songs yet. Co-produced by Duke Robillard and recorded live to tape, SHH blazes forward with a full band featuring some of Canada’s finest veteran players. While they have primarily performed as a duo since 2013, over the last couple of years they have been performing often as a trio or quartet featuring Darcy Phillips (Jann Arden) on piano and Jerry Cook (Colin James) on tenor and baritone saxophone.

The album was honoured with the Blues Foundation’s Blues Music Award nomination for Emerging Artist of the Year(2023). The release also swept the Maple Blues Awards (Canada’s highest honour in Blues) with four wins including, Album of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Acoustic Act of the Year and Entertainer of the Year. The album has topped the charts in the US and Canada achieving number one on the !Earshot National Folk/Roots/Blues chart and number three on their National Top 10 Chart for all genres, number one on Canada’s Top 50 Chart by Roots Music Report, number six on the International NACC Radio Chart and #8 on the coveted Living Blues Radio Chart. There was even a four week run at number one on the Indigenous Music Countdown. In a rare feat, the album reached number nine on the !Earshot National Jazz Chart while charting in Blues. Most recently they were honoured as at the Summer Solstice Indigenous Music Awards with Live Musical Performance of the Year and Roots Album of the Year.

The vast repertoire of this band is a reflection of bounteous years on the road, experiencing life through a wide diversity of lenses. The result is their trademark blend that pulls the different parts of their musical worlds together, taking the tones of early blues, the expressions of jazz, the heart of country, the spirit of folk, the swagger of soul and the rhythm of roll. The way Colette’s velvet tones lift Cardinal’s mystique is something that enthralls audiences from backroom bars to festival stages.

Unbound by genre or era, Blue Moon Marquee has an edge that demands you take notice. With an authentic mixture of tempo, melody and imagery, they are timeless artists perfect for this time.

Sponsored by the BC Touring Council, Campbell River Mirror, and the BC Arts Council – the Tidemark Theatre will present Blue Moon Marquee on Thursday, November 16th at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $37.50 for Members and $42.50 for Non-Members (+ applicable taxes and fees). Tickets can be purchased through the Tidemark Box Office (250.287.PINK) Tuesday through Thursday between 12 pm and 4 pm. Tickets are also available anytime online via: tidemarktheatre.com.

RELATED: Campbell River celebrates downtown, New Orleans style

The Aerialists play civic show in Campbell River



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Arts and Entertainment