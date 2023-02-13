Billy Currington, Lainey Wilson and Jade Eagleson added to Cowichan’s Sunfest lineup

They join headliner Blake Shelton on the August long weekend

Sunfest Country Music Festival has announced more of its star-studded lineup for the August long weekend in 2023.

Taking the stage with previously announced headliner Blake Shelton will be Billy Currington, Lainey Wilson and Jade Eagleson.

Canadian singer-songwriter Eagleson starts things off by anchoring Thursday night’s kickoff party on Aug. 3, where he will be joined by Bobby Wills and Kenny Hess.

Wilson anchors a Friday, Aug. 4 lineup that includes Kameron Marlowe, Willie Jones and Mark Ledlin.

On Saturday, Aug. 5 it’s Billy Currington providing the main set, along with Lonestar, Jess Moskaluke and Cory Marks.

It all culminates on Sunday night, Aug. 6 when Shelton takes the stage, along with High Valley and Lindsay Ell.

“Designed to appeal to music lovers of all ages, the 2023 Sunfest Country Music Festival lineup features some of country music’s biggest acts from across North America,” said organizers in a press release.

Shelton, along with being a country megastar, is known for his role as a long-running judge on the NBC singing competition series The Voice.

Currington is a well-known Nashville based singer-songwriter who is a CMT Music Award winner with seven albums to his credit.

Wilson is taking the country charts by storm, and is the first woman to have two songs in the country radio top 10 in more than a decade with ‘Heart Like a Truck’ and ‘Wait in the Truck’.

Camping, event passes and single day tickets are on sale now at www.sunfestconcerts.com

