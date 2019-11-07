On Saturday, Nov. 16, it’s Hawaiian Contra dance time at the Big Yellow Hawaiian Merville Hall. Photo submitted

Big Yellow Merville Hall goes Hawaiian for its next Contra Dance

Fall, Fiddle and Hawaii seem to go together in Merville.

On Saturday, Nov. 16, it’s Hawaiian Contra dance time at the Big Yellow Hawaiian Merville Hall. Baby it’s cold outside, but the tropical breezes inside will warm up the crowd as the fiddlers keep a lively beat.

Meanwhile, caller June Cannon will keep everyone stepping lively as she maps out the moves for the dancers to follow amidst the swaying “palm trees.” The hall will be a merry place.

There is a Contra Dance workshop right before the dance and from 7 to 7:29 p.m., Commander June will introduce the dancers to new moves, as well as teach the basic moves.

At 7:30 p.m., the lei-draped Fiddlers sashay onto the stage, put down their hula hoops and rip into the first tune. Hold on to your grass skirts, folks, it’s hurricane time! Single dancers can pair up with anyone during the Contras and their Contra sets last about 15 to 20 minutes. In between the called Contra dances, they’ll play waltzes, polkas and swing tunes. Do come as a Hawaiian tourist and win a Spot Dance prize.

The hall is warm and cozy, the canteen tasty, the crowd is friendly and everyone is welcome. So, Saturday, Nov. 16, plan your Hawaiian luau at the Big Yellow Merville Dance Hall, right on the Old Island Highway, between Campbell River and Courtenay. Doors open at 7:00, dance starts at 7:30 p.m. Cost is $10/adults, $5/youth and you can come as a family for $22. For more information: 339-4249.

Previous story
Sense of empathy, kindness floats over ‘Sesame Street’ set

Just Posted

Campbell River’s Community Partnership Grants to total almost $650,000 next year

Committee Partnership Fund is capped at 1.6 per cent of the city’s general revenue

Carihi senior girls finish in top 10 at BC XC Champs

Best in B.C. battled for titles in Abbotsford on Nov. 2

VIDEO: NIC takes the Mirror on tour of new space

College is wrapping up multi-million-dollar renovation

B.C. debate becomes bitter over impact of UN Indigenous rights law

Premier John Horgan cites salmon farm closures as model, opposition points to LNG, contracts

New program encourages Campbell Riverites to guard themselves against property crime

Campbell River RCMP responded to 301 files between Oct. 29 and Nov.… Continue reading

VIDEO: Victoria researcher unveils B.C.’s first unique dinosaur discovery

Royal BC Museum palaeonotologist confirms discovery of ‘Ferrisaurus sustutensis’

Airbnb collects double the amount of provincial sales tax expected

Airbnb said it has paid out $33.7 million in provincial sales tax

Owners of B.C. care home in damage control after 94-year-old left with bed bugs for days

Ontario-based Sienna Living holds meeting with residents to discuss whistleblower video

Starbucks launches five new cup designs for the holidays

Designs were meant to evoke feelings of joy

BC Ferries offers free travel for military members, cadets and seniors this Remembrance Day

BC Ferries adds 28 sailings for the long weekend

Drivers urged to be careful as B.C. enters worst month for deer collisions

Deer are involved in approximately 80 per cent of wildlife vehicle collisions

Peacocks up for adoption at exotic animal farm in the Okanagan

Kangaroo Creek Farm is looking for a new home for six of its peacocks

Surgical objects left in patients on the rise in Canada, data shows

553 foreign items — such as sponges and medical instruments — were left behind over a two-year period

Building ‘Trophy Town’: A Home of Champions story

Filmmakers visit Trail to create upcoming documentary on world champion ‘39 and ‘61 Smoke Eaters

Most Read