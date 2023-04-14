BC Old Time Fiddlers want to help you shake off the winter blues

Jamboree | ˌjambəˈrē |

noun

a large party or celebration with music and entertainment.

A Spring Jamboree is exactly what Branch #17 of the BC Old Time Fiddlers Association is planning for April 21 and 22.

They are inviting everyone who wants to shake the winter doldrums to come out to the Fallen Alders Hall on Royston Road.

The Friday evening entertainment will see fiddlers and back-up musicians from various parts of Vancouver Island kick off the Jamboree, followed by a concert by Ed Peekeekoot

A multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter and story-teller, Peekeekoot has a timeless kind of cool that appeals to audiences of all ages. Peekeekoot’s performances go from blazing guitar work, to foot stomping fiddle, and haunting Native flute. All sprinkled with his Cree humor and philosophy.

The Friday evening concert will be followed by a musical “Jam Session.” The concert audience is invited to stay and listen, or join in if they wish. This is likely to be a fun and lively event.

Saturday afternoon is the big “Variety/Talent Show”, from 1 to 5 p.m. You won’t believe the talent that is hiding on this Island. Although there is already a lot of great talent lined up, if you sing, step dance, or play an instrument, you can still register at the hall between 11 a.m. and noon, on the 22nd, and the organizers will try and fit you in for a 10- or 15-minute time slot.

Saturday evening there will be a dance, with music by the Old Time Fiddlers, starting at 7 p.m. Although there are lively jigs, swinging reels, and smooth waltzes that feature the fiddles, there are also very talented singers and other instrumentalists ready to entertain

Admissions fees are: Friday evening concert: $12. Saturday afternoon Variety/Talent show: $5. Saturday evening dance: $10.

These are family friendly events and for anyone under the age of 18 accompanied by a parent or guardian the admission is free.

Campbell RiverLive music