Ed Peekeekoot with a guitar. File photo.

Ed Peekeekoot with a guitar. File photo.

BC Old Time Fiddlers want to help you shake off the winter blues

Spring Jamboree set for April 21 and 22

Jamboree | ˌjambəˈrē |

noun

a large party or celebration with music and entertainment.

A Spring Jamboree is exactly what Branch #17 of the BC Old Time Fiddlers Association is planning for April 21 and 22.

They are inviting everyone who wants to shake the winter doldrums to come out to the Fallen Alders Hall on Royston Road.

The Friday evening entertainment will see fiddlers and back-up musicians from various parts of Vancouver Island kick off the Jamboree, followed by a concert by Ed Peekeekoot

A multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter and story-teller, Peekeekoot has a timeless kind of cool that appeals to audiences of all ages. Peekeekoot’s performances go from blazing guitar work, to foot stomping fiddle, and haunting Native flute. All sprinkled with his Cree humor and philosophy.

The Friday evening concert will be followed by a musical “Jam Session.” The concert audience is invited to stay and listen, or join in if they wish. This is likely to be a fun and lively event.

Saturday afternoon is the big “Variety/Talent Show”, from 1 to 5 p.m. You won’t believe the talent that is hiding on this Island. Although there is already a lot of great talent lined up, if you sing, step dance, or play an instrument, you can still register at the hall between 11 a.m. and noon, on the 22nd, and the organizers will try and fit you in for a 10- or 15-minute time slot.

Saturday evening there will be a dance, with music by the Old Time Fiddlers, starting at 7 p.m. Although there are lively jigs, swinging reels, and smooth waltzes that feature the fiddles, there are also very talented singers and other instrumentalists ready to entertain

Admissions fees are: Friday evening concert: $12. Saturday afternoon Variety/Talent show: $5. Saturday evening dance: $10.

These are family friendly events and for anyone under the age of 18 accompanied by a parent or guardian the admission is free.

Campbell RiverLive music

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Brother’ nabs 12 film Canadian Screen Awards ahead of gala honouring best in TV
Next story
New this week: ‘Judy Blume,’ Rodrigo y Gabriela, Minecraft

Just Posted

Wallace Antoine and Emanuel Sampson of Khowutzun Forest Services work on packing and hauling sandbags during Chemainus River flooding in November 2021. (Photo by Don Bodger)
Vancouver Island First Nations salvaging the sacred from climate disaster

The City of Campbell River is launching its curbside organics collection program on April 17, 2023. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River curbside organics collection gets underway April 17

A naloxone kit. (Black Press Media file photo)
Overdose Advisory issued for Campbell River

“Troubled Waters” Linocut by Marcy Prior, one of the many students featured in the Museum exhibition Sybil’s Students: A Local Legacy. Photo submitted
Campbell River Museum to host exhibition featuring Students of Sybil Andrews