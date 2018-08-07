BC Old Time Fiddlers in concert at Sayward’s Heritage Hall

The B.C. Old Time Fiddlers will play the Sayward Heritage Hall on Sunday at 7 p.m.

The Sayward Valley Folk Music Society will present the BC Old Time Fiddlers in concert on Sunday evening at the Sayward Heritage Hall.

The BC Old Time Fiddlers Association was formed over 40 years ago to promote and encourage old time music in communities throughout B.C. Members play all kinds of other instruments, in addition to violin, and really seem to enjoy the music that they perform.

There are 19 branches of the Fiddlers throughout B.C. with musicians of all ages dedicating themselves to a variety of music in concert, dances, and workshops.

The Comox branch of the Fiddlers performs regularly at the Alders Hall in Royston. They have graciously consented to present a special performance in the community of Sayward.

The Sayward Valley Folk Music Society was formed in 2017. Its objective is to promote live acoustic folk music in a family friendly atmosphere. They present their concert series at the Sayward Heritage Hall on the second Sunday evening of every month.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. There is an open mic at 6. All feature acts begin at 7.

Admission is $10. Children 12 and under are admitted free.

Everyone is welcome.